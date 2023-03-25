The Iranian series “The Actor” by Nima Javidi, grand prize at the Series Mania festival in Lille

The Iranian series “The Actor” wins the grand jury prize at the Series Mania festival in Lille, this Friday, March 24. A 2023 edition marked by a large number of series around climate change and many French comic fictions.

The Iranian series The Actor won Friday, March 24, the grand prize of the international competition of festival 2023 Séries Mania, in Lille. The jury was chaired by the creator of WestworldLisa Joy, with in particular, Emmanuelle Béart.

In this 26-episode series that oscillates between suspense and humor, the director, Nima Javidi, tells the adventures of two unemployed actors who, to continue to practice their profession, stage elaborate and costumed pranks, mainly paid for by the rich. from Tehran. Until the duo attracts the attention of a dark private company, which will use them as investigators. And it will work! The series does not yet have a broadcaster in France.

This year, the series presented at the Lille festival spoke a lot about climate change. Abyss, soon on France 2, tells the revenge of the marine world against humans, and the Norwegian series The Fortress, which received the prize for best screenplay, imagines a Norway deliberately cut off from the world by its new populist leader. He has a wall built to prevent the arrival of any climate refugees. A scary dystopia.

On the French side, the comedies have won everything

First of all, Under control with Léa Drucker, in the role of the director of a humanitarian organization, propelled Minister of Foreign Affairs. A series soon on Arte. And Laughter by Arnaud Malherbe, who imagines a world without laughter. The series draws a hollow portrait of our society, where we can no longer laugh at everything, with Fred Testot who is prosecuted for having provoked a fit of laughter in a trainee. The series will soon be on OCS.

Finally, a crush, only rewarded with an interpretation prize: Thanks, splendid Greek tragedy, directed by Vincent Maël Cardona, already crowned two years ago with the César du premier film. it takes place among the dockers of Le Havre, in the middle of drug trafficking of all kinds, with the actor Olivier Gourmet, imperial patriarch, and Panayotis Pascot, one of his three sons, for once in a tragic role. To see in the fall, on Arte.