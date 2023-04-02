The Italian parties are measured in the elections of a small region

Rome, 2 Apr. The new secretary of the Italian Democratic Party (PD), Elly Schlein, the main opposition, today measures her push in the elections in the Friuli-Venezia-Julia region (north), the first since she assumed the leadership of the formation her.

The elections in this small alpine region, with just over 1.1 million voters, will take place between today and 3:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) tomorrow, Monday, when the counting will begin.

The results will be, as always, a thermometer in the first place for the national government, led by the far-right Giorgia Meloni, but also for Elly Schlein, who on February 26 became leader of the PD after winning the primaries by surprise.

The outgoing governor of Friuli-Venezia-Gulia, the conservative Massimiliano Fedriga, of Matteo Salvini’s League, is the clear favorite for re-election.

But his strongest rival will be the regional councilor Massimo Moretuzzo, supported by a group of parties including the PD and the Five Star Movement, among others.

Moretuzzo has not been directly elected by Schlein, as she has only been at the head of the party for a couple of months, but the intention is to exceed the 18% of the votes that the PD received in this region in the general elections last September.

The scrutiny will serve to compare the growth of the PD that in recent weeks all the polls have predicted, which already detect a reduction in the distance with Meloni, such as the one carried out by Euromedia Research this week for the newspaper “La Stampa”.

The new leader of the Italian left, who promises a more evident progressive turn to the formation, announced yesterday that in these few weeks the PD has registered 16,000 new militants. EFE

gsm/rml