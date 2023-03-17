The Jon Wick director and Keanu Reeves are challenging the Oscar Academy to add a stunt award

Films like the John Wick reels are often praised by the media and moviegoers for well-choreographed stunts that help build suspense, but stunts are not honored by the Academy with an award of their own. Both John Wick director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves think this should change.

In an interview with IGN they both say it’s time this aspect of filmmaking was more formally recognized:

“Honestly, I’ve been around that for my 20-something-year career in stunts And there’s a lot of, I don’t know, just this ethereal banter, this wives’ tale, of why stunts aren’t in the Oscars or why stunts should be in the Oscars. As far as I know, the talk has never happened. I don’t think there’s anybody in the Academy or anybody outside the Academy that wouldn’t agree we’re one of the main nine departments. We are in every trailer. Obviously, it’s a massive department. It’s a huge creative thing. So has any journalist or stunt person ever walked up to the President of the Academy or a member of the Academy and go, ‘Why don’t stunts (get recognized)?'”

Do you agree with them?