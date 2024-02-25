The jury of Dancing with the Stars, against Bruno Vila: We are not in Chain Reaction

Bruno Vila, known for being part of the Mozos de Arousa of the program Reaccin en Cadena, has become one of the viewers’ favorite participants in Dancing with the Stars, the Telecinco dance competition. However, The Galician continues without demonstrating great choreographic skillsas the jury of the format presented by Jesús Vázquez and Valeria Mazza has reproached him on more than one occasion.

During the seventh gala that was broadcast this Saturday, Bruno Vila and the jury were involved in a tense scuffle that ended up being one of the most talked about topics on social networks. Everything happened after the young man danced a quick step to the rhythm of the song On Top Oh The World. You have five people who are not very happy with how your beak has heated up this week.the presenter began saying.

What I said was directed towards the three in the middle -Julia Gmez, Blanca Li and Gorka Mrquez-. I think Boris and Antonia DellAtte have behaved towards me, responded Bruno Vila. A few words to which those identified quickly responded. I know that your role is not easy and it is worthwhile that you have decided to come to a dance competition. I also know, and I know, that you work hard, and that is very good. But our role is not easy either. Do you think I like to give you a 3 or a 2? No, replic Julia.

We are not in Chain Reaction where they are evaluating your intellectual capacity and your mental speed, what we are evaluating is the dance, the Argentine judge insisted. Immediately afterwards, Boris Izaguirre came into action to defend his colleagues: Antonia and I are also the three in the middle because the jury is only one (…) And I’m going to give you some advice. Never believe it because it is true that success is sometimes petty and very deceitful. You will have to understand that our role is not easy for us.

Antonia DellAtte strongly asked the contestant not to take the evaluations that he does not like badly. You are right. Sometimes you have to measure yourself a little more. You come out hot, they put the camera on you…Bruno Vila justify themselves.

The lowest score in the contest

After this disagreement between jury and contestant, the Chain Reaction participant received the lowest score of the contest to date: a 1 from Julia Gómez, which meant a total of 21 points. My mother. I’m going to take a primitive with this number. When Antonia told me that I didn’t have to move from resentment Julia, I think that 1 is born from resentment, I have to tell you.said the Galician.