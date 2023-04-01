The KEY Chivas footballer who could be sold

Chivas del Guadalajara seek to continue adding points in the Clausura 2023 to be able to position themselves in a better way for the next round of the tournament.
So far, the team led by coach Veljko Paunovic has 21 points and is in seventh place overall. Although not everything is rosy for the rojiblanco club, and it is that they could lose an important player.
According to the first reports, the Mexican soccer player Jesus Chiquete Orozco He has gained value in the transfer market for his outstanding performances.
Jesus Orozco. / John Manuel Serrano Maple/GettyImages
Until a tournament ago, according to the portal Transfer markethis value in the leg market was 2.5 million dollars, while for the current contest he increased the cost of his letter to 4 millions of greens.
Given these circumstances, those with long pants from Chiverío would not look badly on being able to give him a start in the near future, since they know of his talent with the ball and for being 21 years old, becoming one of the ‘jewels’ in gross and prospect for mexican team.
Until now, Chiquete Orozco He has played a total of 37 games with Chivas, and is one of the Serbian coach’s trusted men.