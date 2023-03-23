The key to the results of the Mexican Baseball Team

In two years, the Mexican Baseball Team achieved a different presence. Of the tokyo olympics (2021) to the World Baseball Classic, the board of directors, the long-pants decisions and the players occupied this year on the roster, showed the best results that a major baseball team has obtained in its history: the semifinals in a tournament of international character.

“When the National Team was put together at the Tokyo Olympics, there were many people who participated in those decisions, such as Probeis (extinct), Conade, Liga Mexicana de Beisbol (LMB), the Mexican Pacific League (LMP) and the Mexican Baseball Federation (FEMEBE), in addition, advisers and consultants. Lots of heads and hands on the project. Prior to the Olympics, Probeis stopped operating and decisions were made promptly, and in the Olympics things went wrong, with last-minute changes to change the board of directors. The project currently worked because the decisions were left to the people who know”, Horacio de la Vega, president of the LMB, mentions to EL ECONOMISTA.

With the exception of Probeis, they all continue to watch over the work of the national teams, and above all, with the main ninth, the division of labor allowed specialists to take care of their area of ​​dominance. The FEMEBE gave the LMB the responsibility of managing commercial agreements, marketing and control of social media. The contract with the New Era brand is a negotiation of the LMBin a separate agreement, for the Selection.

“For my part, the decisions I make I consult with the board of directors, for example, in October 2022 we appointed Rodrigo López as General Manager and later Benjamín Gil as manager. We left the field free so that those who have the knowledge could assemble the team”, says the president of the Mexican league.

He baseball in mexicoOr, even, it was a priority of the national government, when in March 2019 it was promoted at the Commission level, together with the march and the box. The representations were Probeis (Office of the Presidency for the Promotion and Development of Baseball in Mexico), ConaBox and the Walking Commission. At this time there was talk of an ambitious project to export players to the Major Leagues, to create more Academies and visories. Regarding the budget that the federal government allocated to Probeis, “nothing was done to take the National Team to the World Classic, since the organizers allocate a budget to all the teams,” Horacio de La Vega details. The amounts were millions. The weekly Proceso reported in January 2021 that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador requested that the 264 million pesos that the Chamber of Deputies allocated for the operation of the marching, boxing and baseball commissions be used only for Probeis. At the end of 2021, there was no longer any representation. Probeis is one of the founders of the idea of ​​the Commission, but the results this 2023 were given by management and the division of labor.

“The balance of this Selection is that egos were put aside, professional people got involved and not for nothing, that was the common denominator. The players were proud to represent their country”, explains Rodrigo López to this newspaper.

As General Manager, with about six months in charge, he mentions that in Miami, after Mexico’s participation in the Classic ended (by losing to Japan) he was ratified in the position to continue in the process until the next World Classic in 2026, and his tasks will continue to be the decisions in the integration of the multidisciplinary team, the advanced analytics and sports advisory staff.

“In planning, the Clásico exceeded our expectations, we tried to put together a team where we could have a balance from management to the locker room and create a good atmosphere in the club house,” adds López.