The known couples of Mara Pedraza and her zasca to Broncano in La Resistencia

Just three months after his first appearance in La Resistencia, Mara Pedraza will once again be the guest on David Broncano’s program this January 22. The actress, known for her roles in fictions such as La casa de papel, lite or Toy Boy, goes to the Movistar + format along with actress Daniela Estay, partner in the series Galgos that both will promote.

Pedraza’s first appearance in La Resistencia left the presenter born in Santiago de Compostela a viral zasca. Broncano, as with all his guests, asked her how many sexual relations she had had in the last month, to which the actress replied that more than him. I’m very energetic and I see you standing still, he added later.

A few months before the interview, her romantic relationship with actor Jason Fernández had been confirmed. The Semana and Diez Minutos magazines included a passionate kiss between the two professional colleagues on their respective covers. Together they were photographed in the streets of Madrid and, later, they traveled together to Ibiza to enjoy a vacation as a couple.

Two actors and a pilot

Although she is quite jealous of her private life, it is known that María Pedraza has been dating two of the most fashionable actors on the national scene: Jaime Lorente and Lex González. With her former partner in La casa de papel and in lite she started well after working together, as Lorente himself said. They spent confinement due to the coronavirus at the actor’s house, but in 2021 they decided to finished their relationship.

It didn’t take long for the actress to regain her enthusiasm with lex Gonzlezwith whom he curiously coincided in Toy Boy. The romance lasts approximately, although the last few months have passed amid rumors about a possible breakup after both appeared separately at the Goya Awards gala. As soon as she left him, she began to be linked to him. pilot Victor Lopezalthough it was never clear if theirs amounted to more than simple gossip.

