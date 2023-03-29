The Kremlin announces that it wants to “defend the interests” of its athletes “in all possible ways”

The day after the IOC’s recommendations on the reinstatement of Russian and Belarusian athletes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the Russian government’s intention to continue discussions with the IOC to encourage their return to the international scene.

The announcement of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to recommend the reinstatement of Russian and Belarusian athletes under certain conditions, Tuesday March 28, has led to various reactions around the world. But also from the Kremlin, which, through the voice of its spokesperson, announced on Wednesday March 29 its intention to continue its efforts to ensure that the return of Russian sportsmen is as wide as possible.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian government, said: “We will continue to defend the interests of our athletes in every way possible and will continue contacts with the IOC to protect (their) interests”. This statement comes as the Russian Olympic Committee had judged the return conditions, imposed by the IOC, “unacceptable” et “discriminatory”. “The principles of the IOC and the UN are violated”deplored Tuesday during a press conference its president, Stanislav Pozdniakov, who demanded “equal conditions for athletes from all countries”.

For the IOC, Russian and Belarusian athletes will only be able to return to international tournaments after validation by the federations concerned, only under a neutral banner, “individually” (and therefore not by teams) and respecting international anti-doping regulations. It is also necessary that they did not support “actively” the conflict in Ukraine and are not currently “under contract” with the Russian army or security organs. However, the body has not decided on their participation in the Paris Olympics in 2024.