The last clashes between Xavi vs Carlo Ancelotti: statistics, head to head and more

‘The classic‘ between FC Barcelona y Real Madrid It is one of the most tuned parties (if not the most) in the world. There is no doubt about that. It is the meeting that most excites football fans and especially those who are used to following European football. It is an escalating rivalry that dates back a long time now and without any problems we can call it the greatest rivalry in European football.
Coaches come and go to each of the benches of the mentioned teams and still everything is maintained. The spirit of competing and getting to be on top of the other in the records will always be there. Obviously it will be no different for Xavi Hernandez y Charles Ancelottiwho have already met several times in different competitions.
With the arrival of Xavi to the FC Barcelona bench, both teams have met a total of six times and the statistics fail in favor of the culé coach, who little by little has colored his matches against ‘Carletto’ with a blaugrana tint. One of the most interesting facts in the historical record is that the matches that Xavi has won and directed have all been away from home. three in the Santiago Bernabeu and 2 in neutral fields. None in the Camp Nou.
