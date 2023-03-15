The Last of Us 3: Naughty Dog has made its decision, will the sequel see the light of day?

Three years after its release, players fervently hope that The Last of Us part 2 will be entitled to a sequel. For the moment, Naughty Dog remains enigmatic on this subject, contenting itself simply with evoking a fallow project. What leave the fans in expectation.

Ellie dans The Last of Us part 2 © Naughty Dog

The latest secrets from Neil Druckmann on The Last of Us 3 worried the players. The director and creative director of Naughty Dog had assured that he had no pressure from Sony to make a sequel. According to him, the studio can completely go in another direction. And he will if he can’t find a compelling story to tell afterwards. The Last of Us part 2.

While it is whispered that The Last of Us 3 went into production, Neil Druckmann recently appeared on the set of Kinda Funny. The opportunity to discuss the rest of the festivities. Unfortunately, the director remained evasive to say the least, confirming all the same that a big project was indeed in the cards.

The Last of Us part 3: Naughty Dog remains enigmatic to the chagrin of players

“I know the fans really want The Last of Us Part 3. I hear about it all the time and all I can say is that we are already hard at work on our next project. The decision has already been made. I can’t say what it is but we thought a lot about different things and selected the one we were most excited about”explains Neil Druckmann.

Despite this enigmatic new statement, it is hard to imagine that the studio has abandoned the idea of ​​a third opus. All the more so with the resounding success of the series The Last of Us which smashes audience records. What is certain is that a multiplayer version of The Last of Us is indeed in preparation.

New information about him will be revealed this year, promises Druckmann who officiates as “producer and mentor” and not as director of the game.”It’s very exciting for me, what the team has put together is really cool”he assures.