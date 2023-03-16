The Last of Us: a promising game you’ll never play

Naughty Dog confides in one of the projects they had imagined for The Last of Us and which was never materialized. It involves a character that many fans would have liked to discover.

The first season of The Last of Us series wrapped up this weekend. Real success of this beginning of the year, the name of the license is now on everyone’s lips. Aware of the excessive expectation around the sequel, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin lent themselves to the game of interviews in the wake of the broadcast of the last episode. The franchise co-creator has made a pretty juicy reveal about a canceled game that would surely have pleased a lot of fans.

A discontinued The Last of Us game

10 years after the release of The Last of Us, tongues loosen. At the microphone of Kinda Funny Spoilercast, Neil Druckmann confided in some ideas and projects that never saw the light of day. We already knew that a DLC around Ellie’s mother, Anna, had been considered at one time. The team ultimately wanted to address the teenager’s bite and her relationship with her best friend in the expansion. Left Behind. However, the idea continued to germinate in Druckmann’s head. So much so that a prequel to The Last of Us almost came to light. It would have featured Anna and Ellie’s father sometime before the events of the original game.

The spectators of the series The Last of Us were able to briefly discover a glimpse of it during the last episode, which precisely featured the character embodied for the occasion by Ashley Johnson. However, a more developed script around her had been written. ” There was a more mature version of this story that went back further in time. It was going to be made into a video game. Not by Naughty Dog, but by a different studio says Druckmann. He says former journalist Greg Miler introduced him to a certain unnamed studio the Dogs discussed the project with for quite a while. It ultimately came to nothing.

Anna, Ellie’s mother, in the series The Last of Us

What future for licensing?

The co-creator of The Last of Us however, did not discuss the reasons that led to the abandonment of this prequel. As he had already explained before, an animated film or series had also been considered before the idea also fell through. Fans finally got to see some brief elements of this prequel thanks to the series. For the rest, however, you will have to be patient. In another interview, Druckmann confirmed that the Dogs have made a decision about the future of the franchise.

« I know fans really want The Last of Us 3. All I can say is that we are already working on the next project. A decision has been made. I can’t say what it is, but we thought about different things and chose the one that excited us the most “, did he declare. One thing is certain, if TLOU 3 were to see the light of day, the game will be structured more like a TV series. Before knowing the decision of the Californian studio, players will be able to discover TLOU Factions, free-to-play multiplayer, in more detail this year.