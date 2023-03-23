The Last of Us: Escape the Dark – Board game funded on Kickstarter after 24 hours

With The Last of Us: Escape the Dark, there is now a board game project for the popular game series on Kickstarter, which is said to be even darker than the video games themselves. The project was met with great enthusiasm and the fundraising goal was reached after just 24 hours.

Survival served on the board



For the project, developer Themeborne is working closely with Naughty Dog, who have already released a statement about the game. “We’re excited to announce The Last of Us: Escape the Dark, a new board game set in The Last of Us universe and developed by our friends Themeborne,” the studio tweeted. Back in November 2022, Naughty Dog announced the tabletop game on their blog.

“Less than 24 hours after launching the campaign, we’re funded, the project is making waves, and the comments are awash with excellent, good-natured feedback,” the Kickstarter page reads. The team behind the board game already has more than 9,700 supporters and now more than 861,000 pounds.



A total of up to five players can take part in a round, but it is also possible to face the horrors on the game board alone. Due to this rather spooky atmosphere, the game is only for ages 14 and over.

One round of the co-op survival game offers up to an hour of gameplay. There is an open game world to discover in which Joel and Ellie have to escape from the quarantine zone. You have to make difficult decisions, use your items wisely and wipe out enemies.

Nevertheless, the game should also be easy to learn for tabletop newcomers and yet be able to build up new excitement with every round.

Nothing for timid purses

The Last of Us: Escape the Dark should cost a minimum of 65 pounds – the equivalent of 74 euros – and include a game board, six player icons, 40 large and 100 small playing cards, over 40 special dice and more than 80 tokens. The more expensive Collector’s Edition even has real figures of the well-known heroes and 25 clicker figures instead of cardboard pictures.

In addition to Joel and Ellie, there are also Bill, Tess, Tommy and Marlene. You can also purchase a stylish playing mat and sleeves for the playing cards. The content is to be delivered in November and December of this year. Click here for the Kickstarter campaign.

