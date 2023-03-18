The Last of Us: Everything we know about season 2

The first season of The Last of Us came to an end and the conclusion of the fans of the Naughty Dog video game is that HBO has made a faithful adaptation of what was played by gamers. Now, everything is in the hands of the studio for the second batch of episodes.

All nine episodes of the first season of The Last of Us are available on HBO Max, in case you haven’t seen it or need to catch up. Meanwhile, with information from IGN, We tell you everything that is known about season 2.

When will season 2 premiere?

Pedro Pascal, the Chilean actor who stars in the series playing Joel Miller, revealed in an interview with Collider that it is possible that filming for the second season begins this year. This can predict that the second season of The Last of Us will arrive at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025.

The plot of season 2 of The Last of Us

The plot of the second season is expected to focus on the story of the sequel to the first video game, The Last of Us: Part II.

The events of the second part take place five years after the first title, so it is possible that the showrunners include new stories and different material from the games. In addition, the plot of the second video game is longer than the first, so it is likely that we will see even more complete episodes.

In an interview with GQBoth Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the men behind the show, stated that “it’s more than one season,” without revealing whether we’ll even get a third or more.

Which characters are returning and which ones are making their debut?

So much Joel in the shoes of Pedro Pascal as Ellie played by Bella Ramsey They will say present in the second season, but others are also expected to return, such as Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

There were doubts about the return of Ramsey as Ellie, since in the second game she is more adult. However, Druckmann has already made it clear that the actress will still be present.

On whether we will see new characters, it is likely that Dina and Abby will come to the fore. In fact, many gamers and viewers are convinced that the first of them already appeared in a cameo in the sixth episode.