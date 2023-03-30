The Last of Us Part 1, Cattive notice for porting: There is still a problem on PC and Steam Deck

After the new success of The Last of Us, released from the HBO TV series and from the launch of the remake for PlayStation 5, the epic of Ellie and Joel approved its pc In conditions ben far from those who wear their console.

Available soon, the PC port of The Last of Us: Part I presents many problems of a technical nature. Tra questi spicca una scarsa ottimizzazione dell’esperienza confezionata dagli autori di Naughty Dog. Revving the title on your Steam Deck, ad esampio, ci si retrova di fronte a risultati davvero little comprehensible, as a testimony of the retratto di Joel that may be observed in fit to this news. Problemi ad ogni modo non sono limitati all’hardware hybrid di Valve, ma anche PC di fascia alta.

To demonstrate it, enough little esempi. Always following this news, you can find some screenshots related to the new porting of The Last of Us: Part I. From the images, it seems immediately evident that there were serious technical problems related to the hair and beards of the models of Ellie, Joel, Sarah and other characters. Non mancano poi glitch improbabili, in grado di infringere completely la solennità di alcune delle sequence più toccanti di The Last of Us. Da segnalare also i report di corruzioni chromatiche, apparently piuttosto frequenti nelle sessioni di gioco su PC di The Last of Us: Part I.

At the moment, Naughty Dog has published a first hotfix, which has not modified the situation in any radical way.