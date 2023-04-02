The Last of Us Part 1: Naughty Dog admits the lack of quality on PC

Naughty Dog has apologized to fans for The Last of Us Part 1’s poor “quality level” on PC. The developer assured fans disappointed by the PC version that these serious issues are being worked on.

The Last of Us Part 1 is not yet feeling comfortable on PC

A first hotfix is ​​already on its way on Tuesday, which is intended to fix “juddering with mouse-controlled camera movements”. A major update with additional improvements will be coming to the game over the course of the next week.

The launch on PC on March 28, 2023 was not exactly a happy one for The Last of Us Part 1. After a delay of almost a month, gamers also discovered that the remake was plagued by technical issues – be it stuttering, jumping frame rates, crashes, long loading times and more.

The Last of Us Part 1 now only has a rating of 43 percent on Steam. For comparison, the PS5 game has an 88 out of 100 on Metacritic.

More on The Last of Us Part 1:

The Last of Us Part 1 Receives Second PC Hotfix – Mostly Negative Reviews on Steam

The Last of Us Part 1: PC gamers are amused by bizarre bugs

The Last of Us will be released later this year on Blu-Ray and 4K UHD Blu-Ray

Naughty Dog is working on a fix

So it’s time for Naughty Dog to step in. In a statement on social media, the studio said:

“We know that some of you haven’t experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected. Our team is working hard to resolve issues that are preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure that it is Reached the level of quality you expected and deserved.”

A hotfix addressing jittering on mouse-controlled camera movement, some crashes, and more for The Last of Us Part I on PC is slated for Tuesday. A larger patch with additional fixes will be deployed later in the week. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 31, 2023

To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



“A hotfix for The Last of Us Part I on PC that fixes stuttering with mouse-controlled camera movements, some crashes and more is planned for Tuesday,” the developer continued. “A larger patch with additional fixes will be released later this week.”



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



“We also recommend that gamers ensure they are using the latest Nvidia, AMD and Intel graphics drivers,” says Naughty Dog. ”

Our team and dedicated partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and fix known issues to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience you’ve come to expect.” The team will continue to monitor the game for further improvements can.