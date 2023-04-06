The Last of Us Part 1: Sony’s flagship stutters on the PC

A little late, but still relatively in time for the end of the HBO series The Last of Us, PC owners have been able to immerse themselves in the Sony masterpiece The Last of Us: Part 1 since March 28th. The port was originally supposed to appear on March 3rd and was postponed at relatively short notice at the beginning of February. Maybe a kind of bad omen, because the release of the PC version is not under a good star. Many players report long download times, numerous bugs and other problems and punish the Naughty Dog title on Steam with devastating ratings.

Since we only received a key on the day of publication, our test was a bit long in coming. But editor Michi and intern Tobi have now put several hours into the action-adventure and report on their experiences in our test. Both with different requirements: Michi knows both games and the series, while Tobi has only seen The Last of Us on HBO so far. So for him, Part 1 on PC is a whole new experience. But first we let Michi write some information about the story and technology.















Source: PC games







Michael’s opinion as a fan of the games:

Once your favorite game, always your favorite game?

It’s been almost ten years since The Last of Us was released on Playstation 3 on June 14, 2013. Naughty Dog had already burned itself into my heart with the first three parts of Uncharted and the trailers shown so far for the post-apocalyptic adventure around smuggler Joel and 14-year-old Ellie looked extremely promising.

Accordingly, I happily started the new game from the American development team and publisher Sony on the release day. In the end, my expectations were even exceeded. The Last of Us is still one of my top 3 favorite games.

However, apart from the story, the PC port doesn’t have much in common with the game from back then. Just one year later, a remastered version was released on the PS4, which of course I also bought. The graphics shone a little more and on top of that there was the left-behind extension for free.

















Source: PC games





Then on September 22nd it went a generation further, because that’s when Naughty Dog released the game on the PS5. It is precisely this version that has now been ported to the PC – including 3D audio, ultrawide support, a permadeath level of difficulty and a number of setting options.

Before I go into the problems of implementation in more detail in the further course of the article, I can state that The Last of Us: Part 1 (buy now €64.99 / €53.99 ) also very well liked on the PC. Because with the right options, the game runs almost flawlessly for me after nineteen hours of play without any crashes and with just a few stutters.

But first I had to install a new graphics driver and additional building shaders before I could get started. Without this additional waiting time, the title basically doesn’t work at all.

An unchanged story masterpiece

In contrast to the technology, the story of part one remains absolutely identical. I take on the role of Joel Miller, a smuggler in the Boston quarantine zone 20 years after a fungal infection called Cordyceps broke out. One day he receives an order from Marleen, leader of the rebel movement Fireflies, to bring a girl safely out of the QZ.