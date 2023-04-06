The Last of Us Part 1: that’s it, you can play with Pedro Pascal on PC

You dreamed of it, the players did it. It is now possible to play The Last of Us Part 1 with Pedro Pascal as Joel. However, you will have to go to the checkout for this mod

Naughty Dog is working hard to make the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 more stable. When it was launched a few days ago, the port was a real disappointment. Annoying graphic issues, crash, memory and optimization problems, bugs galore… the quality of this version clearly leaves something to be desired. Three patches have been deployed so far, with a larger update expected by the end of the week. For their part, the most passionate players do not rest on their laurels. THE mud doors have just integrated Pedro Pascal as Joel in the game.

Pedro Pascal dans The Last of Us Part 1

It was only a matter of time. At the announcement of the release of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, it was almost a given that the HBO series would come into the game in one way or another. We saw it with Resident Evil 4 Remake, it’s only a matter of a few days before the mods the most original, not to say crossed out, do not arrive. The PC port of the great PS3 classic is no exception to the rule and if unlike Leon, Joel does not travel the wastelands in a thong, it is now possible to play with Pedro Pascal throughout the duration of the adventure.

An imperfect first draft, since this Joel does not exactly match the actor of the series The Last of Us. The shapes of their faces of the original character and the actor being fundamentally different, the result is for the quite a strange moment. The voice of Troy Baker is retained. Internet users are particularly divided about this first mod. Some just find it weird, not to say ugly, while others just see it as Pedro Pascal and can’t wait to get their hands on it. Be careful though, not everyone will be able to take advantage of it yet. This creation is currently reserved for Patreon members of the creator Specilizer. We imagine that he will then tackle the integration of Bella Ramsey, even if this has not yet been confirmed.

A port with many bugs

However, playing Pedro Pascal is the least of the worries of the players of The Last of Us PC. It is indeed the first failed port from Sony, the title suffering from too many optimization problems and bugs. It would indeed seem that the Japanese publisher hastened to release this version to strike the iron while it was still hot. The PC version should indeed be launched when the HBO series airs to take advantage of its popularity. It was finally pushed back three weeks, but it wasn’t enough with a result that we all saw. Naughty Dog has since apologized for the poor quality of this The Last of Us PC promising buyers to do everything to provide the quality of experience they expect from the studio.

For a week, the developers have chained the patches. A total of three inconsequential updates have been deployed. The latest one mainly focuses on some crashes frequently encountered by players, as well as unexpected behaviors of characters, playable as NPCs. A bigger update will arrive, however, by the end of the week, even if the studio has not revealed its content.