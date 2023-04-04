The Last of Us Part 1: The PC version shines despite the technical mess

Let me start by saying one thing. Six hours into the PC version of the remastered The Last of Us, I’ve experienced zero issues. Zip, zero, nada. It flows great, looks amazing and works surprisingly well to play with mouse and keyboard despite some strange keybindings.

This is important to mention because my trouble free trip seems to be rare. There are widespread player reports of broken shadows, horrible graphics bugs, and performance levels that would rank alongside the chaotic Cyberpunk 2077 launch in late 2020. Feel free to read the review at Digital Foundry to find out what problems the porting is involved with.

Photo: Sony

The Last of Us Part 1 has received mixed reviews on Steam, which of course is not worthy of one of the best games ever. Much of the criticism is about Iron Galaxy and Naughty Dog having done a sloppy job with the port. It is serious and a problem that only seems to grow year after year. Carelessly optimized games, that is, which can drown the most brilliant hype and gaming experience in a swamp of disappointments.

It remains to be seen how much can be saved with patches and drivers. I wasn’t taken to bed like many others because I read about the performance issues before installing the game. I made sure to update my RTX 3070 with the latest drivers and let the game take the hour (!) it took to compile shadows on first boot. An unacceptable amount of time given that many people want to get started and play hide and seek, but with hindsight I am happy about my patience.

Photo: Sony

With graphics settings on “high” on average, I made sure not to exceed the graphics card’s memory budget. A bar that fills up alarmingly quickly, but which also makes visible the biggest performance culprits directly in the settings menu. It is clear that The Last of Us punishes it with a slightly leaner machine – probably far too severely – but with my desktop gaming can from 2021, the game flows at 60-70 frames per second.

If you want to know how good The Last of Us actually is as a game, just read our ten-year-old review (sorry for the broken layout). It’s a 10/10 game through and through, and in my eyes that’s true here as well. Almost, at least. We also reviewed last year’s PS5 remaster of the game – the one that has now been released for PC – and gave it 4/5, which is probably more fair by today’s standards.

For me, it is a favor to now have the chance to play this masterpiece on PC. I’ve already mentioned the slightly lumpy keyboard shortcuts (J, E, F, and Q become hard to find naturally), but this minor gripe is, on the other hand, my only real complaint with the game. If you test with a controller like the PS5’s Dualsense, the gaming experience will probably be better.

Photo: Sony

Graphically, the PC version of The Last of Us can definitely compete with top titles of today. When it works as it “should”, that is, which it probably doesn’t for very many people. Something that would have been nice in a title like this is, of course, ray tracing, but considering how demanding the game is in terms of hardware, I think that this kind of thing has been deprioritized for very good reasons.

Given the well-documented technical issues that seem to ruin many people’s gaming experience, I can’t recommend a purchase, rate or anything like that. Personally, I can say that it comes down to enjoying every second of this masterpiece – it’s just as lovely now as it was in 2013.

The Last of Us Part 1

Tested: Mars/april 2023

Genre: Action

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony

Platform: Pc

Size: 100 gigabyte

Taken: 60 euros on Steam