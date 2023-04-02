The Last of Us PC: already a sad record for the game. A big patch is coming

The Last of Us Part 1 is officially the “worst” Naughty Dog game yet. The studio profusely apologizes and promises a big update in the next few days.

First failure for Sony on PC. The carrying of The Last of Us Part 1 was eagerly awaited after the series aired on HBO Max. Perhaps to ride the adaptation craze and strike the iron while it was still hot, the Japanese publisher apparently released the game too prematurely. Despite a three-week postponement to improve the quality of this version, The Last of Us PC is having a disastrous launch. Bugs crazier than each other, graphic problems, memory problems, errors are legion. Naughty Dog openly apologizes on its social networks and promises a very big patch to rectify the situation.

The Last of Us Part 1 is the studio’s lowest rated game

Besides being himself broken, The Last of Us PC breaks a sad record. The port is officially Naughty Dog’s worst launch, in terms of reception at least. Sales have not yet been communicated and will most certainly only be when the Dogs have managed to correct the situation. It thus has the “honor” of being the first game from the Californian studio to enter the category ” mixed or average (divided or average reviews) on Metacritic with a score of only 56.

Unsurprisingly, the rating given by the players is more scathing with an even greater gap. Right now it sits at 1.7/10, which is well below the carry ofUncharted which had obtained a score of 4.7/10. What tarnish the beautiful picture of Naughty Dog remained intact until then. Aware of the disappointment, the developers split a word of apology on social networks.

To the players of The Last of Us Part 1 on PC. We know some of you didn’t experience the quality of Naughty Dog you expected. Our team is working hard to both fix the issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game and to ensure that it reaches the level of quality you expected and deserve.

A big update next week

A statement that comes after players reported numerous unworkable bugs that break immersion. On most configurations, The Last of Us Part 1 PC suffers from various issues, one of the most shared being that which destroys the models of the characters, giving them hair and eyebrows that are strange to say the least. Added to this are also crashes when launching the game and a whole other slew of visual bugs that are at the heart of the game’s poor reviews. For now, Naughty Dog has already deployed two small patches, which will be followed by several others. updates.

The next one is scheduled for this Tuesday, April 4, 2023. It will mainly tackle camera shake experienced when a user plays with the mouse and some unspecified crashes. A bigger one update will be deployed by the end of next week. Naughty Dog did not communicate on its content, contenting itself with specifying that it will deploy additional patches. A little more patience then.