The Last of Us released on Steam – many bug reports from customers

Sony’s venture into releasing major former Playstation-exclusive games on PC has so far gone very well with titles such as Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn. After a long wait and an extra month’s delay, The Last of Us Part 1 has now also been released, but unfortunately it doesn’t look like it will be an equally problem-free launch.

At the time of writing, 67 percent of the 5,875 reviews that have been left by customers are negative and thus only a third are positive. Users report crashes, overuse of graphics memory and other issues.

The Verge also reports that the game barely works at all on Steam Deck and is unverified, despite the game’s creator Neil Druckmann promising in December that it would be coming to Valve’s handheld gaming console. Steam Deck takes an hour to build the game’s shaders and even on the lowest settings it doesn’t reach 30 frames per second.

Sony seems to have understood that the game’s bugs can cause it – according to The Verge, review codes were sent out to journalists only on Tuesday.