The Last of Us season 2: release date, scenario, cast, all to know

The Last of Us © HBO, Naughty Dog

WARNING: this file contains spoilers on The Last of Us Part Ibut also on The Last of Us Part II.

The first season of the series The Last Of Us is over and our weekly dose of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) with it. But their journey across the United States, following a cordyceps infection that decimated the human race, has finally come to an end. Really ?

Just two episodes after the show’s launch, the second season of The Last of Us was already mentioned by Bella Ramsey, the actress of Ellie. Hopefully, this second season will go into production later this year. So when can we see even more episodes of The Last Of Us ? What to expect ?

🕖 What is the release date for season 2 of The Last of Us?

The first season of The Last Of Us is now complete, with episode 9 of the series having aired on March 12 in the United States and March 13, 2023 in France. Although the second season has been confirmed, unfortunately it will still take some time before we see season two.

It took about 200 days to film the first season in Canada, according to executive producer Craig Mazin, and several more months for editing and adding special effects. In total, it took 18 months from the shooting date of the very first scene to the launch of the first season on January 15, 2023.

By imagining a similar schedule for season two, bearing in mind that part of the script must be written, the cast and crew must be put in place, etc., we should not expect to a season 2 of The Last of Us before at least March or April 2024.

And if you haven’t made the second game, be sure to check out its very first trailer, released in 2016 (spoiler-free guaranteed).

🎥 What cast for season 2 of The Last Of Us?

We already know that Bella Ramsey will be back as Ellie in season 2 of the series, it has been confirmed by the co-directors, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Nobody really doubted it, but a few noises from the hallway were beginning to say that it wouldn’t be the case. This is already excellent news, the actress having managed to demonstrate how much she was able to handle this role to perfection.

At this stage, there is no indication that Peter Pascal will be replaced by another actor to play Joel in the rest of the series. Let’s hope, because it could potentially break the continuity of events and above all, the immersion. The story of the second game also puts Joel’s brother, Tommy, Featured. He is played by Gabriel Luna in the first season and so the actor is likely to be back too.

Of course, if there is a question that everyone is asking today, it is who will be the actress who will play Abby in season 2 of The Last of Us. It would seem that an actress in particular is all found to play this role so complex and controversial: obviously, it would be the actress Shannon Berry who would play Abby, for several reasons.

Abby dans The Last of Us Part II © Naughty Dog

First, she looks a lot like the character, and even she had pointed that out on social media. Neil Druckmann, the video game producer, also follows her on Instagram. Laura Bailey, voice actor for Abby Andersona in The Last of Us Part II, had gone so far as to receive death threats targeting her and her family. Know that she will make a cameo in this second season, like Ashley Johnson, for example.

Shannon Berry could play Abby © DR

As for ignoble, one of the main protagonists of the second game, the case seems already closed. Ellie’s friend appears very briefly in episode 6 of the first season, when Ellie finds herself at the table with Tommy, his wife and Joel.

The Last of Us Part II © Naughty Dog

The actress is credited as “Staring Girl” at the end of the episode and it’s Paolina Van Klevewhich we saw in The Night Agent in March on Netflix, which played its part. No one is sure it was indeed Dina, but everything suggests that it was.

Paolina Van Kleef could play Dina © HBO

It will then be necessary to find actors to embody Jesse (l’ex-petit ami de Dina), Owen (ex-petit ami d’Abby), Mel, Isaac, Manny, Yara and of course Lev (brothers and sisters denounced by the Seraphite cult, who team up with Abby), although it’s impossible to hazard a guess for those characters just yet.

For now, the cast of season 2 of The Last of Us understand :

Pedro Pascal (VF : Boris Rehlinger) : Joel Miller

Bella Ramsey (VF : Emmylou Homs) : Ellie Williams

Gabriel Luna (VF : Benjamin Penamaria) : Tommy Miller

Paolina van Kleef : Dina’s potential element

🎬 What scenario for season 2 of The Last of Us?

WARNING: this passage contains MAJOR SPOILERS on The Last of Us Part II

If we assume that the second season will feature some of the events of the second game, The Last Of Us Part II, we can guess what can happen. After a brief prelude, the second game takes a five-year jump in time to the events of The Last Of Uswith Joel and Ellie, 19, living in Jackson, Wyoming.

The Last of Us Part II © Naughty Dog

While Joel and his brother Tommy are on a routine patrol, they come across a woman named Abby and save her from an infected horde. They go to an outpost used as a hideout by his group, former Fireflies who are now a militia, called WLF (Washington Liberation Front) and the group attacks the two brothers.

A series of events lead Ellie and her girlfriend Dina to search for Tommy and Joel. Ellie arrives and sees Abby beating Joel to death. Tommy, Ellie and Dina set off for Seattle to hunt down Abby: a journey that puts them directly in the path of the Seraphites, a religious cult battling the WLF for control of the city.

The Last of Us Part II © Naughty Dog

There’s a lot more going on after that, but for sure Joel, and therefore Pedro Pascal, won’t get very far in the story unless the directors do a lot of backtracking. It could be that the second season follows the course of the game and mainly focuses on Ellie, Dina and Abby (and maybe Tommy). But the directors could also show us the in-between, the development of the town of Jackson, the evolving relationship between Ellie and Joel, what happened before Abby arrived, etc.

« We know what we’re going to do in terms of costume, makeup and hairstyle Craig Mazin told Variety. ” But more importantly, we know the mind and soul of the actress. She’s 19 now, the same age as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II. It will be different. It will be different, just like the first season was different. Sometimes it will be drastically different. This will be the show that Neil and I want to do ” he added.

Season 2 of The Last of Us should include more scenes with infected while several fans had castigated their absence in certain episodes of season 1. Craig Mazin justified himself by explaining that he did not want to force-feed the series of action scenes without impact on the characters. “It is entirely possible that there will be many more infected later on, and possibly of different kinds”he anticipates.

Un Colosse dans The Last of Us © HBO

🧐 How many seasons for The Last of Us series?

Speaking to GQ Magazine, the directors said the events of The Last of Us Part II will take more than one season. Craig Mazin said that while he couldn’t reveal how many seasons the TV series will have beyond the second, “ more than one is factually correct “. In other words, the series may be off to a good start for a third seasonor a multi-part second season.

👉 See The Last of Us season 2 trailers

The second season of The Last Of Us hasn’t gone into production yet, so it will be some time before there are new images available for a trailer. Of course, as soon as there is a trailer, we will update this file.