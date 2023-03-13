‘The Last of Us’ season 2 will be more challenging

WWith the end of the first season of ‘The Last of Us’ it is natural that fans of the series look with great anticipation to the continuation of the story and are attentive to news about the next season.

Given that the first season fully adapted the first ‘The Last of Us’ released in 2013, it is natural for fans of the series to think that the second season would fully adapt the second title released in 2020.

Those who played ‘The Last of Us Part II’ know well that the sequel will not be as easy to adapt as the first title, an opinion that the executive producers – Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann seem to share.

“No. Without any chance”noted Mazin when asked by the GQ magazine. “It will be more than one season”, confirmed Druckmann in the same interview. Despite this, neither producer has specified whether it will take two or three seasons to adapt ‘The Last of Us Part II’.

However, it is worth remembering that, currently, ‘The Last of Us’ is renewed for just one more season. Still, it is likely that HBO will decide to renew for a third season if the results of the series continue to be positive with viewers.

