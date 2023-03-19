The Last Pascal: the demake PS1 of TLOU is the verse of the TV series in GTA

The Stage 1 of the TV series of The Last of Us is finally concluded and a redditor has treated some point of the scene più rappresentative of the HBO series per I will make a video game fit in PS1 style.

Sin dal nome scelto dall’autore di questo progetto, “The Last Pascal”the amateur programmer Potboiler chiarisce his intentions and non lascia addito a dubbi: nel demake fan made di The Last of Us, l’actor Pedro Pascal reindossa i panni di Joel For fronteggiare sciacalli and infetti cementing the missions and activities that repeat the sequence of the TV series.

Oltre al già citato TLOU, il redditor si è inspirato a alcuni dei capolavori più amati della ludoteca della prima PlayStation: scorrendo le scene della clip di presentazione di The Last Pascal è davvero impossibile non notare i continui rimandi a Metal Gear Solid and the very first chapter of Grand Theft Auto.

If you don’t see it, just look at the trailer in the opening of the article and want to join the battaglia dell’last pascalpotete farlo Scaricando il demake di The Last of Us in salsa PS1 for free The Itch.io page opens for the occasion of the Potboiler (you can find it in the link in the news item). Did you know that Potboiler has also created the demake PlayStation 1 of Pulp Fiction?