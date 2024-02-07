The last place in the semifinal of the Caribbean Series is decided; These are the games for today, February 7

MIAMI.- The Miami 2024 Caribbean Series is approaching its twilight, this Wednesday when the last day of the round-robin will be played to meet the two remaining semifinalists. Panama, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela have already secured their ticket to the next stage, while Mexico and Nicaragua were eliminated.
The game that opens the Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, is presented as the most interesting when Curacao and Puerto Rico measure forces. Whoever wins advances and the loser leaves the tournament.
In the second hour (3:30pm) the Dominicans and Panamanians will comply with the schedule, while Nicaragua – already eliminated – will seek their first victory in the tournament against the Venezuelan team, which dawns in first place in the classification table.
Who participates in the Caribbean Series?
For this edition, the Caribbean Baseball Confederation, together with the organizing committee, decided that they would only have seven participants, one less than the previous edition played in Caracas.
The Tigres del Licey, champions of the Dominican Republic and current champions of the regional tournament, top the list.
- Sharks of La Guaira – Venezuela
- Orange trees of Hermosillo – Mexico
- Tigres del Licey – Dominican Republic
- Caguas Creoles – Puerto Rico
- Federals of Chiriquí – Panama
- Rivas Giants – Nicaragua
- Curacao Suns – Curacao
Calendars (game schedules)
From February 1 until Wednesday the 7th, three games will be played each day, starting with play ball at 10:30 am. On the 8th of this month the semifinals will be played and on the 9th the champion will be known.
Thursday February 1
- Puerto Rico 5-2 Nicaragua
- Curacao 6-5 Mexico
- Venezuela 3-1 Dominican
Friday February 2
- Panama 7-3 Curacao
- Dominican 5-4 Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico
Saturday February 3
- Venezuela 4-2 Curacao
- Panama 4-3 Mexico
- Dominican 5-2 Puerto Rico
Sunday February 4
- Panama 6-3 Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico 6-2 Venezuela
- Mexico 9-1 Dominican
Monday February 5
- Curacao 6-3 Nicaragua
- Venezuela 6-1 Mexico
- Panama 9-6 Puerto Rico
Tuesday February 6
- Mexico 5-2 Nicaragua
- Dominican vs Curacao
- Venezuela 5-4 Panama
Wednesday, February 7
- Curacao vs Puerto Rico 10:30 AM
- Dominican vs Panama 3:30 PM
- Nicaragua vs Venezuela 8:30 PM
Thursday, February 8: semi-finals
- Semifinal 1: 3:00 PM
- Semifinal 2: 8:00 PM
Friday February 9
- Third place 3:00 PM
- Final 8:00 PM