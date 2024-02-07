The last place in the semifinal of the Caribbean Series is decided; These are the games for today, February 7

MIAMI.- The Miami 2024 Caribbean Series is approaching its twilight, this Wednesday when the last day of the round-robin will be played to meet the two remaining semifinalists. Panama, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela have already secured their ticket to the next stage, while Mexico and Nicaragua were eliminated.

The game that opens the Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, is presented as the most interesting when Curacao and Puerto Rico measure forces. Whoever wins advances and the loser leaves the tournament.

In the second hour (3:30pm) the Dominicans and Panamanians will comply with the schedule, while Nicaragua – already eliminated – will seek their first victory in the tournament against the Venezuelan team, which dawns in first place in the classification table.

Who participates in the Caribbean Series?

For this edition, the Caribbean Baseball Confederation, together with the organizing committee, decided that they would only have seven participants, one less than the previous edition played in Caracas.

The Tigres del Licey, champions of the Dominican Republic and current champions of the regional tournament, top the list.

Sharks of La Guaira – Venezuela

Orange trees of Hermosillo – Mexico

Tigres del Licey – Dominican Republic

Caguas Creoles – Puerto Rico

Federals of Chiriquí – Panama

Rivas Giants – Nicaragua

Curacao Suns – Curacao

Calendars (game schedules)

From February 1 until Wednesday the 7th, three games will be played each day, starting with play ball at 10:30 am. On the 8th of this month the semifinals will be played and on the 9th the champion will be known.

Thursday February 1

Puerto Rico 5-2 Nicaragua

Curacao 6-5 Mexico

Venezuela 3-1 Dominican

Friday February 2

Panama 7-3 Curacao

Dominican 5-4 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico

Saturday February 3

Venezuela 4-2 Curacao

Panama 4-3 Mexico

Dominican 5-2 Puerto Rico

Sunday February 4

Panama 6-3 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 6-2 Venezuela

Mexico 9-1 Dominican

Monday February 5

Curacao 6-3 Nicaragua

Venezuela 6-1 Mexico

Panama 9-6 Puerto Rico

Tuesday February 6

Mexico 5-2 Nicaragua

Dominican vs Curacao

Venezuela 5-4 Panama

Wednesday, February 7

Curacao vs Puerto Rico 10:30 AM

Dominican vs Panama 3:30 PM

Nicaragua vs Venezuela 8:30 PM

Thursday, February 8: semi-finals

Semifinal 1: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Semifinal 2: 8:00 PM

Friday February 9