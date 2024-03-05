The Cuban singer Mawell has found himself in the eye of the hurricane after a fragment of an interview he gave several months ago went viral talking about the artists on the island with whom he has a bad relationship, among whom he mentioned El Kamel, Charly and Johayron, and El Uniko.

And precisely the latter decided to respond to his statements in a story he uploaded to Instagram.

“Uniko left me burned in a studio over there with my managers”Mawell commented in the last interview, explaining the reason for her bad relationship with him.

“When I was attached I did not want to record with you for the reasons that you and I know, and that is that you, like most in this business, are an opportunist who remembers that you have relationships with people at your convenience. And now that you are the one who is attached You, I’m not interested in recording with you either, because there is a saying that says ‘tell me who you’re with and I’ll tell you who you are.'”El Úniko began by saying, directly mentioning the singer of “La Triple M”

“You look so trite and so stupid in every interview that the last thing I want is for people to associate me with you. Besides, there is no merit in covering covers”he settled.

Instagram Capture

Regarding the controversy in which Mawell has been involved for this moment of his interview, he reacted on his social networks, where he did talk about El Kamel and Charly & Johayron to declare that he currently has no problems with them. But during this same video, he did not mention El Uniko… Will the Cuban reggaeton artists smooth things over?