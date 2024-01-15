The latest jewel from Jack Grealish’s garage: a luxurious car worth more than 200,000 euros

Jack Grealish He appears to be still recovering from the shock he suffered when thieves broke into his €6.4 million mansion in Cheshire with his partner, Sasha Attwood and up to nine other relatives inside, such as his parents, his grandmother, his two sisters and his brother, while he played a Premier League match against Everton. An assault in which the thieves managed to take loot full of jewelry and luxury watches, valued at just over a million euros.

Now, the footballer tries to lead a normal life after the assault, and from The Sun They have reported one of the latest acquisitions of the Manchester City footballer. Is about a new luxury vehicle that they have already releasedsince the player was seen being taken to training by his partner in this new car.

MORE NEWS OF INTEREST Lauryn Goodman, lover of the City star, has spoken about her extramarital relationship after his wife confirmed the breakup.

The City coach has advised his players to have less presence on networks: The less they know what you are doing, the better.

Both have appeared at the Etihad Stadium with a brand new Aston Martin DBX in white which, from the British tabloid, they point out that they could have bought last month. A true gem that It has a four-liter V8 engine, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 310 km/h, and going from 0 to 100 km/h in a matter of 3.3 seconds..

A high-end vehicle that It has a cost that is not suitable for any pocket, as it is valued at 197,000 pounds, almost 230,000 euros at the exchange rate..

A wide collection of luxury cars

This Aston Martin is the latest jewel to appear in Grealish’s garage, where other luxury vehicles also appear such as a Lamborghini Performance Urus of more than 244,000 euros, which he also bought in 2023 after managing to win the treble with Manchester City.

In addition, Jack Grealish has to his credit a Mercedes C Class which has a cost of more than 51,000 euros, and a Range Rover Sport that he drives often, worth more than 93,000 euros.