The Latin Grammys will have three new categories

This Tuesday the Latin Grammys surprised the artistic medium by announcing that they will add three new categories, Composer of the Year, Best Song by Singer-songwriter and Best Urban Performance in the Portuguese Language.

“We are pleased to introduce these new categories that reflect the constant evolution of our music,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy.

The Academy also informed that they will make changes to the requirements of some current categories without giving more details as to why these measures will be taken. Now in the song categories it is mandatory to include the date of composition when registering a work.

They also changed the criteria for Best Engineered Recording for an Album. The award is given to recording engineer(s) and mixing engineer(s) accredited with at least one percent of the album and masterizer(s) accredited with at least 51 percent of the album within the Production Area.

Now the Album of the Year category has been changed so that at least 51 percent of the total time for albums in the General Area is newly recorded material. The artist or producers, engineers, mixers, masterizers and songwriters are awarded 33 percent of the album’s total time if the recipient is not the artist.