The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom: Amazon Japan will give a surreal gift to those who pre-order the video game

When a video game company prepares for the launch of a title, they usually give some gifts to those who pre-order the game or to those who buy it on the day of its release. But in the case of the Amazon store in Japanwhat he will be giving away to some gamers is surreal and has to do with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom.

As described in a report published on the website of Hobby Consolesthis gift is a good complement to regain strength when playing on Nintendo Switch: a set of cutlery with a fork and spoon.

Nothing like eating after several hours glued to the console, which is why Amazon Japan thought of this gift. “It looks like the Amazon Japan pre-order bonus for Tears of the Kingdom is a spoon/fork”, wrote the insider Wario 64.

The report adds that everyone who pre-orders the game will get the spoon, while those who manage to purchase The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom Collector’s Edition will get the forkdifficult to achieve but that generates ambition.

What does the Collector’s Edition bring?

The sequel to Breath of the Wild 2 will be released on May 12, 2023 and a recent Nintendo Direct revealed that it will have a collector’s version, which will go on sale the same day.

La Collector’s Edition includes a physical copy of the game, an artbook, a SteelBook, an Iconart metal poster, and a set of four pins.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom

In addition, the launch of a new Link amiibo, as it appears in the video game and will also be available separately. The figure will grant users materials and weapons, as well as a special cloth for Link’s parasail.