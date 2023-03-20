The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom: Amazon Japan will give a surreal gift to those who pre-order the video game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom: Amazon Japan will give a surreal gift to those who pre-order the video game

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 20, 2023

When a video game company prepares for the launch of a title, they usually give some gifts to those who pre-order the game or to those who buy it on the day of its release. But in the case of the Amazon store in Japanwhat he will be giving away to some gamers is surreal and has to do with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom.

As described in a report published on the website of Hobby Consolesthis gift is a good complement to regain strength when playing on Nintendo Switch: a set of cutlery with a fork and spoon.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *