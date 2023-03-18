The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is tipped to have the series’ biggest launch ever

Earlier this month, we passed the six-year anniversary of the latest Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since its launch, according to Wikipedia, it has sold over a staggering 30 million copies for both Wii U and Nintendo Switch. Although we haven’t been given much information at all about the upcoming sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which will be released on May 12th, the hype meter seems to have gone through the roof.

The site COMG, which presents the number of pre-orders each day, showed yesterday via the chart below that TOTK has just passed BOTW, which previously held the series’ record for biggest launch and number of pre-orders. If this is actually due to hype, that the Nintendo Switch sold in 122.5 million copies and the players are hungry for a final tour de force, or that in Japan Comes with knife and fork (!) on a pre-booking – written in the stars. What is certain is that the new pricing for Nintendo’s first-party titles does not seem to stand in the way of the desire for more Zelda.

