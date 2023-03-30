The Legend of Zelda: This is how Link has changed in video games throughout history

Link’s adventure in Hyrule will have a new chapter when Nintendo launches on May 12 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdomthe nineteenth title in this successful franchise, that from its beginnings to the present day has shown different facets of the warrior.

Although the big N has maintained the appearance of legends like Mario, Kirby or Link, it is true that for the time in which these emblematic figures have been active, they have also been part of the evolution of the video game industry, landing, for example, to the 3D format.

Interestingly, the wielder of the Master Sword is the one that has presented the most changes in its image throughout the 18 and almost 19 installments of The Legend of Zelda. He made the leap from eighties pixels to 3D, moving from childhood to early adulthood.

A report published on the website of 3D Games review the evolution of Link’s look over the yearsfrom the first The Legend of Zelda from 1986 to the upcoming Tears of Kingdom from 2023.

the first pixels

A green hat and suit, a sword. Little more than that was needed for Link in the 80s, with a cartoon style that marked the beginning of the protector of Hyrule. For example, the following image is composed of The Legend of Zelda (1986), The Legend of Zelda: A link to the past (1991), The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (2004) and this retro video game format that we also saw in Oracle of Ages/Oracle of Seasons o The Minish Cap.

The Legend of Zelda (1986), The Legend of Zelda: A link to the past (1991), The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap (2004) (3D Games)

Over time, technology ended up refining the strokes and achieving the real leap came with the arrival of 3D in video games. The door was opened by Ocarina of Time (1998), for many, the best title in the history of Zelda.

The report recalls Navi’s first trip through the Kokiri Forest in search of the boy who would save the Great Deku Tree, which left many gamers amazed. This adventure gives rise to the also applauded Majora’s Mask (2000).

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998), The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (2000), The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (2013) (3D Games)

From the strange Link cartoon to the consolidated Link in 3D

The success of Link and Zelda as a franchise had a strange chapter, when Nintendo took a kind of leap of faith with Zelda: Wind Waker, which brought a cartoon-like design that was bombarded with criticism. We also had gems like Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks on Nintendo DS, but consolidation in 3D format would come sooner or later, like the spectacular Link from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (2002), The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (2007), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018)

Link is mostly known today for adapting to more realistic 3D settings that have given us such iconic stories as Twilight Princess o Skyward Sword. obviously the freshest is that of Breath of the Wild, with a three-dimensional design and the possibility of choosing the protagonist’s wardrobe.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (2006), The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (2011), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

On May 12, when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom arrives, we will see a new version of Link in 3D. Some previews of the video game have shown the particular aspect of one of its arms, which has generated different theories. We will be looking forward to the return of the hero of Hyrule on the Nintendo Switch.