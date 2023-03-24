The letter that formalizes the intention of Mexico to host the Olympic Games in 2036 or 2040

It will be achieved? Mexico will seek to host the Olympic Games in 2036 or 2030, since a letter was delivered to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to formalize the intention and soon, the candidacy. The situation seems ironic in the midst of the problems that the national sport has, but the objective will not change.

The document was brought by María José Alcalá, president of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) and the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard. Both visited the IOC and met with Thomas Bach, president of the organization.

Mexican delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games / Getty Images

The tour of the facilities in Switzerland included a long conversation with the manager and we will only have to wait for the selection process for the Olympic Games in question to arrive. Meanwhile, the letter highlights Mexico’s ability to organize this type of sporting event.

“The purpose of this visit is to express to you and to the IOC, in a formal way, Mexico’s interest in organizing the next Olympic Games in 2036-2040. Mexico has, in various cities and regions, the sports, economic and hotel infrastructure to celebrate successful Olympic Gamesaustere, universal and that promote the values ​​of peace, brotherhood and justice in which we believe“, expresses the letter signed by Ebrard.

And although we don’t know what will happen, Mexico already has experience organizing Olympic Games. Of course, in 1968 there was a lot of controversy after the Tlatelolco massacre. Now, although in a different way, there is also a lot of noise within the same sport.

@m_ebrard

The scandals in Mexico towards the 2024 Olympic Games

All very well and very nice in the visit to the IOC, but sport in Mexico is not having a good time. The Olympic cycle of several athletes is at risk in the midst of budget cuts and administrative errors… but that is not a priority for the leaders.

The athletes of aquatic disciplines have not been able to continue with their preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and it is not known if they will reach the joust. While Conade defends the president of the Mexican Swimming Federation, World Aquatics does not recognize him.

For this reason, Ana Gabriela Guevara says that she is obligated not to provide support or scholarships… that is, so as not to break the law. And what about table tennis? There they forgot to register the teams for the selective prior to the Central American Games.

Letter from divers to World Aquatics for the risk of missing Paris 2024 / Photo: Esto newspaper

It may interest you