The life of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the new James Bond: married to Sam Taylor-Wood, 23 years older

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the next James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig, according to The Sun. The 33-year-old interpreter would have signed his contract this week after rumors that he would be in charge of giving life to agent 007. beating other candidates such as Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill.

At just 19 years old, Taylor-Johnson was filming the film Nowhere Boy with director Sam Taylor-Wood. It didn’t take long for the spark of love to catch fire between them, and just three years later they passed through the altar. The existence of 23 years of difference mattered nothing to them, despite the fact that their romance immediately became vox populi.

Together they have two daughters who were born even before they were married. The first was in 2010, while the second was born in June 2012. The filmmaker also has two more daughters from her previous marriage to Jay Jopling. In 2022, the couple renewed their vows coinciding with her tenth wedding anniversary: Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our tenth anniversary… we renewed our vows to each other and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family.Aaron wrote on his Instagram account.

The director has been accused of grooming the actor due to the 23-year age difference when they worked together on Nowhere Boy. Taylor-Johnson does not want to hear or talk about these accusations. As soon as we finished the movie he told me he would marry me. We had never been on a date, we had never even kissed.cont Sam.

My first relationship with Sam was as an actor and director. I think we’re really great at collaborating. But that’s not why I fell in love with her.Aaron Taylor-Johnson denied the accusations in an interview on Esquire. Their relationship is so strengthened that they have taken one of the steps that couples are most afraid to take: that of engraving the other’s name on your skin.

