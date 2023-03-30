“The Lion’s Den”: concept, broadcast dates and all information about the season

Finally the lions are back! “ The lion’s den“ goes into the 13th round.

Investors are once again competing against each other to win over promising start-up founders with the best business ideas. The VOX show is run by Amiaz Habtu moderated.

Read everything about the concept, the jury and the broadcast dates of the show here!

The concept

In this show, courageous inventors and creative start-up entrepreneurs dare to jump in at the deep end and pitch their ideas to a jury of tough CEOs. They venture into the lion’s den.

The founders try to convince the “lions” of their idea. Each jury member has the opportunity to acquire company shares by investing seed capital.

So this show is all about innovative products and good deals.

If a deal comes about, it is exciting for both parties: The investors get shares in the business. The young entrepreneurs receive a cash injection and expertise from top-class managing directors.

Moderator Ermiaz „Amiaz“ Habtu

The German-Eritrean moderator, born on August 13, 1977, hosts the show and tries to mediate between investors and entrepreneurs.

In addition to the “Lion’s Den”, he also became known through the VOX show “Who knows, who doesn’t know?”.

This is the jury

In the 13th season, the jury again includes successful entrepreneurs who are interested in the best deals.

These are the “lions” of the show:

Tillman Schulz and Janna Ensthaler are new investors for the first time this season. They replace the two “lions” George Kofler and Nico Rosberg, who left the show after the twelfth season.

Airdates of the show “The Lion’s Den”

The first episode of season 13 airs on VOX on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. At the same time, the show is also being streamed live via the RTL+ streaming service.

Here are the broadcast dates of the “Lion’s Den” at a glance: