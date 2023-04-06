The Lions to Norway for preparatory camps – here is the squad competing for the World Cup places: “The battle is tougher than ever”

Finland’s national team captain Jukka Jalonen has selected the first squad for the preparatory camp for the Ice Hockey World Cup.

As part of the warm-up for the home World Cup, the Lions will gather for a four-week preparatory camp. The camp begins on Monday when the team travels to Norway for two international matches.

In the squad traveling to Norway, we find several familiar players such as Marko Anttila and Hannes Björninen. A total of six of the players in the squad belonged to Finland’s gold team last year.

Group I also includes two national team debutants: TPS defender Antti Tuomisto and Jukurit anfallar Patrik Puistola.

– The team is really versatile. The squad consists of players with broad experience together with the Lions but also of young newcomers who get the chance to show what they are capable of in international matches, says Lions GM Jere Lehtinen.

Fierce competition for places in the WC squad

The announced squad will face Norway in two practice matches next week. The team is not the final squad selected for the WC.

– There will be changes after each week of the camp, when potential WC players become current from their club teams, says Lehtinen.

The squad is primarily expected to receive reinforcements from the NHL and the domestic hockey league.

– The battle for the WC places is tougher this year than ever during my time as a coach, says national team captain Jukka Jalonen.

After the matches against Norway, Finland moves home for the second week of the camp. Then the team meets Denmark twice on home ice, once in Vaasa and once in Pori. Before the second week, Markus Granlund and Harri Pesonen also join the squad.

During the third week of the camp, Finland’s base will be in Umeå, where the Lions will meet Tre Kronor twice. The Czech Republic’s EHT tournament serves as the conclusion of the camp.

The World Championships are played in Tampere and Riga from 12-28 May. Finland plays all its matches in Tampere.