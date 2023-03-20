The (little-known) ability of the iPhone that will change your life

A Apple has sought to integrate more functionalities aimed at the health area into its products and services, launching options and capabilities that help make life easier for its users.

One is the ability to add medications and create reminders to display on both the iPhone and Apple Watch. This is possible thanks to the app Apple Health and iOS 16 and watchOS 9 operating systems – which allows you to add medications manually or via the camera.

Apple has a page that includes detailed instructions about these processes, which will help ensure you never forget to take a medication again.

