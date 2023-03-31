The little son of rapper Flor Rida fell from a fifth floor

Flor Rida is a famous rapper which has recently caused a lot of concern among his fans, as it has been highlighted that his 6-year-old son fell from the fifth floor of a building.

The first reports highlight that the minor allegedly fell from a window located on the fifth floor when he was in an apartment in Jersey, where the facilities were not properly placed, which caused him serious damage.

Alexis Addams, Zohar’s mother, has already initiated legal actions against the owners of the building, the construction company, the maintenance workers and even the window attendants, since there was nothing that could prevent the little son of the famous rapper from falling to the pavement, according to the New York Post.

How is Flor Rida’s son?

Son of Flor Rida



So far it is said that the minor suffered left metatarsal and pelvic fractures, grade three liver laceration, internal bleeding and a collapsed lung.

For her part, her mother has expressed: “I am devastated, angry and struggling to accept the fact that my only son has suffered serious injuries due to the willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in not taking the necessary security measures ” .

The rapper has no relationship with his son

The rapper has no relationship with his son



Tramar Lacel Dillard, the rapper’s first name, is not related to his son, despite recognizing him as his, so Zohar’s mother has full custody, in addition to providing him with special care because he was born with hydrocephalus.

“As a single parent of a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” she added.

Notably Zohar, son of the famous rapperis in recovery in a medical unit whose location has not been revealed, but Alexis demands that damage be repaired for what has happened due to the lack of maintenance or poor placement of the windows.

