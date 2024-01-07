The magician who guessed the Christmas Fat Man guesses also the number of the Child’s draw.

Pay attention to this name: Juan Pedro Hernndez. You will have to follow it very closely if you want to get rich. And this Canarian magician has repeated the feat of fifteen years ago, when guessed the number that would win the prize in the traditional Christmas Fat Boy draw: 32,365.

At that moment, the conjurer He wrote the number on a piece of paper and put it inside an urn that hung from a crane. so that no one would have access to his prediction. And when it was opened, it was found that there was the tenth winner of the first prize in the draw.

Hernández, better known as the magician Xerax, has been right on this occasion with his prediction for the winning number of the Nio drawcelebrated yesterday, Three Kings Day: 94,974a number that has been distributed across up to 39 provinces.

Maximum expectation

After what happened in 2008, there was maximum expectation to know if the illusionist would hit the nail on the head again. The Tenerife had made his forecast during the broadcast of the Canarian television program 25 degrees last December 30. The magician had written his prediction for this popular raffle on a piece of paper and had then placed it inside a sealed envelope, and, furthermore, to give more credence to the feat, one of the program’s reporters put her signature on the prediction. .

Afterwards, I kept it until yesterday inside a safe that was guarded on the stage until the end of the draw and that remained locked.. A key that both the magician and his partner Sergio Dion possessed so that no one could access the box.

Yesterday, the program contacted Xerax again to reveal the mysterious number that was inside the urn and that, precisely, matches the winning number of the Nio draw. I couldn’t be commenting on what number was going to come out, because otherwise there would be chaos in Spain, the canary said to justify why he hadn’t said it before.