The manned moon mission could land on this peak

The spectacular close-up shows a potential landing site for the manned lunar mission.

In 2 years NASA already wants to carry out a manned moon landing. It is quite questionable whether the ambitious schedule will hold up. In any case, it would be the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in the year 1972that a human enters the satellite of the earth. Such a project must of course be planned down to the smallest detail. This includes the Choosing a suitable landing site for the manned moon lander Artemis-III-Mission.

13 areas are eligible Last August, NASA already 13 areas presented, which come into question as potential landing sites. All of these areas are within the 6th degree of latitude around the south pole of the moon. The moon probe now has one of these possible landing sites”Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera” (LROC) photographed from close up. The spectacular photos show that Malapert massif while it is from the probe at a height of 170 Kilometer was flown over.

Spectacular closeup showing lunar surface in detail © NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

A potential landing site The relatively flat course directly above the “5000 m” note would come into question. This summit represents an elevation of just over 5.000 Meter dar. The Malapert massif would all requirements fulfill for a moon landing, explains Mark Robinsonwho analyzes potential landing sites at Arizona State University.

© NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University)