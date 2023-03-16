The map of the cobbled streets of La Plata that can be paved

The Municipality continues with the works plan to renovate the road infrastructure in streets that includes the asphalting of these arteries, excepting them from the patrimonial protection list that has governed the city since 1998. During this week, the Commune began with the tasks in the Plaza Rocha area.

The exception that overlapped Ordinance 9,008 that protects the paving as part of the Architectural and Cultural Heritage of La Plata indicates that the tasks will be carried out “for reasons of road safety, the normal development of public transport, accessibility to educational establishments, health centers and for reasons of urban mobility”. So, In the last 3 years, the Municipality made progress with the paving of paved arteries based on the modification of the ordinance that exempts them from patrimonial protection.

The following map shows in blue the arteries that had cobblestones and already have asphalt, and in red those that still need to be paved, among them, the Rocha Square which is currently in that process.

Community spokespersons told 0221.com.ar Up to now, the following areas that had cobblestones have been intervened:

These addresses were not intervened:

As reported by this medium, the norm that protects the foundational paving of the Buenos Aires capital is the Ordinance 9.008approved in times of the mayor July Wineand declares as “an integral part of the Architectural and Cultural Heritage of the city and Partido de La Plata, the granite and/or granitulio paving of the streets, avenues and walks of the partido of the city of La Plata”.

It obliges the Executive Department to “arbitrate all pertinent precautions in order to conserve and maintain the existing cobblestone in the streets in good condition so as not to affect or destroy the cultural value they represent, attentive to its historical relevance”.

In November 2018, and at the request of the mayor Julio Garroa new ordinance was approved that exempted from that “Patrimonial protection” almost 50 blocks from seven streets, as well as the contours of the squares of the Urban Area, which are the ones that began to be paved. The cobbled streets of historic sectors such as Meridiano V and Tolosa continue to be protected.