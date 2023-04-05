The Mayan Warrior, the Mexican art car that arrived at Burning Man, caught fire

sad news in art worldhe performance and of the electronic music. One of the best-known projects in our country has just come to a tragic end. The famous art car —a kind of rolling stage— called Mayan Warrior with completely burned down on a highway in Mexico.

after more than 10 years to sound throughout the continent, the Mayan Warrior caught fire while traveling to his next show in Punta Mita, Nayarit.

According to some photographs shared by its creators, the moving stage, famous for its performances at the Burning Man festivalremained completely in ashes. “We will have to say goodbye to our beloved art car”they wrote on the social networks of their official page.

Although there are not many details of the conditions that caused the fire of the Mayan Warriorthe photographs shared on social networks show that Of the rolling stage, nothing remains but the skeleton.

For those who have seen pictures -or had seen it live-Surely you remember that this art installation mounted on a truck loaded with 2 thousand lights, gigantic horns, laser projectors and even fired.

“In the last hours I have felt a roller coaster of emotions: from sadness, shock or devastation to a immense gratitudeas I remember what family means to me.” wrote on the official page of the artistic installation Pablo Gonzalez Vargas, one of the designers and founders of the project.

In the same message, he recalled that this artistic installation had also left “countless moments of laughter, excitement, dance and connection”.

Through their social networks they announced that this fire will be the end of the Mayan Warrior, but that they will continue to collaborate together. “We believe that it is in these unplanned moments that the Universe plants seeds of growth.” they wrote. “Only time will tell what our next artistic expression will look like.”

At the same time, they announced that they will organize three farewell events to the Mayan Warrior in Punta Mita -where the fire started-in NY and in The Angels.

The history of the Mexican car at Burning Man

As we told you, the Mayan Warrior had more than 10 years touring the continent. His story began in 2011 when its creators went to the festival of Burning Manin Nevada. Inspired by their adventure, they would return to the next year with a installation completely manufactured in Mexico.

original design —which had some changes and updates in its history— was inspired by a war mask of Mayan origin and in illustrations by Kukulkan.

He became famous for being gigantic. It was more than 7 meters high, 15 meters long and, at some point, it needed more than 70 thousand watts to work. (Here is an interview we did at Sopitas.com about 9 years ago)

Since then, the Mayan Warrior visited the festival Burning Man continuously or you could find it in Mexico in different hits.

