The Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez will renew the vows with his wife – Hola News

Mexico City, Mar 25 (EFE).- The Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez will renew his marriage vows with his current wife, the singer Alessandra Rosaldo, on a trip they take, he confirmed in an interview with EFE.

“We’ve always intended to do it, and I think we’re going to do it eventually on some of our trips,” he said.

However, he assured, it will not be the first time they have renewed their vows, since they already did so on a past trip in which he gave him a ring.

“Let’s see if another trip comes and we’ll do it again,” proposed the actor, known for his humorous tone and productions such as “Man overboard!” (2018), “How to be a Latin Lover” (2017), “No returns accepted” (2013).

Also for the reality show in which he stars with his wife and children, “On a trip with the Derbez”, which will premiere its third season on April 7, which will take them to Jamaica.

After more than 10 years of marriage, Rosaldo also recently announced his intention to renew his vows with Derbez.

“We have talked about renewing vows and remarrying, and getting married in different ways and under different rituals,” he said on the television show Netas Divinas.

Derbez and Rosaldo, also an actress and television presenter, were married in July 2012 in a parish in the historic center of Mexico City and have had a daughter together, Aitana.

Although she is not the only daughter of Derbez, since Aitana has three older brothers: Vadhir, José Eduardo and Aislinn, who are the result of different previous couples.