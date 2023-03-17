The Mexican Table Tennis Team was left out of the international championship “due to an administrative error”

Marcos Madrid, member of the men’s ping pong team (Photos: Twitter/marquitosmadrid)

The Mexican Table Tennis Team, also known as ping pongpublished a statement on Thursday to demand the intervention of the Olympic committee (COM) to be allowed to participate in the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

After miguel cervantespresident of said Federationrecognized his mistake in registering the Mexican tennis players out of time for one of the most important sporting events in the region, Marcos Madrid, Rogelio Castro, Ricardo Villa and Pablo Gastelummembers of the staff, demonstrated on social networks.

“The Table Tennis Federation has informed yesterday that due to an administrative error or misunderstanding, we are OUT of the next Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador 2023, for not registering for the qualifying event on time. THEY FORGOT”

“We find it unacceptable that the Mexican Federation just apologize with a statement, without acknowledging the negative impact this decision has on our lives and careers. IT IS A HISTORICAL MISTAKE. We strongly request the intervention of the Mexican Olympic Committee, so that the ITTF Americas and its President reconsider their decision and allow us to participate in these Games. We believe that the exclusion of our team affects not only the athletes, but also the quality of the games and the sportsmanship that drives them,” the statement said.

On March 13, a group of 25 table tennis members prevented workers from entering the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (conade)demanding the resignation of its president, ‘due to administrative errors’, which left the national teams out of the summer fair.

These people met so much with Ana Guevaraholder of the conadeas with Maria Jose Alcalapresident of the COMan institution that clarified in a statement that the COM is the only body empowered to register national teams for the events that make up the Olympic cycle, after technical validation from the National Sports Federations, therefore the omission and lack of registration to the qualifying process, it is the absolute responsibility of the technical area of ​​the FEMALE ME.

He also said COM that it would “advocate” and seek that the national table tennis teams can compete in the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador, according to reports from the chain ESPN.

“Today we continue to fight for boys in men’s tennis to go to the Central American and Caribbean Games. It is not yet a closed case, we continue to manage it ”.

He maintained that “this is being worked on, together with the COMwho is taking steps to include the possibility that we are still accepted in this process, and every day we have been in contact with the president of the Latin American Table Tennis Union, Mr. Juan Vila, to solve the problem ” .

For her part, the Mexican Table Tennis Team demanded changes in the Mexican Federationbut mainly they hope to receive approval to participate in the Central American Games.

“We cannot allow this negligence on the part of the Mexican Federation compromise our chances of reaching our goals. We demand URGENT changes in the Mexican Federation and greater consideration and respect for athletes. Our number one goal is to be able to participate in these games and to be able to represent Mexico,” the statement said.