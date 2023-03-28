The Mexicans to watch in the 2023 MLB season after the World Baseball Classic

Mexico broke it down in the World Baseball Classic, after getting third place in the hot ball tournament. After shining in the international diamond, the ninth returned with their respective teams for the 2023 MLB season.

There are 24 players from the Mexico squad that was in the World Baseball Classic and that they had little rest time to face the 2023 MLB season.

Mexicans in the World Baseball Classic – Photo: Getty

Mexicans in the 2023 MLB season

The 2023 MLB season begins on March 30 and runs until the end of October, with the Autumn Classic, in which 13 players born in Mexico have been crowned, and the last of them was José Urquidy, with the Houston Astros, in 2022.

Here we tell you about the Mexicans to follow after the World Baseball Classic, in which Randy Arozarena shone with a special light, who, although he was not born in Mexico (he was born in Cuba), earned the affection of the Aztec fans, as well who takes note

Name Equipment Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays Randy Arozarena Tampa Bay Rays Isaac Walls Tampa Bay Rays Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays Alex Verdugo Boston Red Sox Jarren Duran Boston Red Sox Alan Trejo Kansas City Royals gerardo reyes Angels Patrick Sandoval Angels Jose Urquidy Houston Astros Adrian Martinez Oakland Athletics Joey Meneses Washington Nationals Taijuan Walker Philadelphia Phillies Erubiel Armenta Philadelphia Phillies jesus cross Philadelphia Phillies Giovanny Gallegos Saint Louis Cardinals JoJo Romero Saint Louis Cardinals Javier Assad Chicago Cubs Luis Cessa Cincinatti Reds Alek Thomas Arizona Diamondbacks Julio Urías Los Angeles Dodgers Austin Barnes Los Angeles Dodgers Jake Sanchez san diego padres

Alejandro Kirk on the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have one of the best-time Mexicans for the start of the 2023 MLB season and Alejandro Kirk after the World Baseball Classic, is considered one of the starters for Opening Day and most of the campaign.

Arozarena, Paredes and Aranda with the Tampa Bay Rays

The sensation of the World Baseball Classic –behind Shohei Ohtani– He played for Mexico and is Randy Arozarenaone of the main offensive and defensive weapons of the Rays.

Besides Randy, you have to keep an eye on Isaac Paredes as a third baseman for the Rays. Jonathan Aranda will be part of the Tampa franchise, but the plan is for him to rotate through the season.

Randy Arozarena is already a figure in the Rays – Photo: Getty Images

Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran on the Boston Red Sox

One of the biggest teams in the MLB has a Mexican We are talking about Alex Verdugo, born in Arizona, United States, although with Mexican rootsthanks to his father, born in Hermosillo, Sonora.

Jarren Duran was also part of the Mexican roster, although he was born in the United States, he has Mexican nationality through his parents, and is part of the Red Sox. He is not a key player in his team, but in 2023 he will have his chances to change this situation.

Alan Trejo, with the Kansas City Royals

Alan Trejo is with the Royals as part of their infielders and although he was born in California, most of his family lives in Mexico. His parents are originally from Zacatecas and will look for opportunities to earn ownership in the short stops of the diamond.

Gerardo Reyes and Patrick Sandoval with the Angels

Patrick Sandoval, of Mexican father, He is the second pitcher in the Angels’ rotation.so it has a fundamental role in the 2023 season.

Gerardo Reyes, born in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, is another pitcher who is on the Angels roster, but it does not have such a fundamental role, which is why this season it will have to climb steps to consolidate itself.

Patrick Sandoval, pitcher de Angels en MLB – Foto: Getty Images

Jose Urquidy with the Houston Astros

With Mexico he shone in the World Baseball Classic and with the Astros he has had great campaigns. The challenge is not easy for the pitcher born in Mazatlan, Well, to match what was done in the previous season would be to win the World Series again.

In 2019, he became the second Mexican to score a win in a World Series game, afterYes, he is a trusted man for the Astros.

Adrian Martinez with the Oakland Athletics

Adrián Martínez will be part of Oakland’s roster for the 2023 MLB campaign. He is a good pitcher and will seek to earn opportunities in his second season with this franchise and his second in MLB.

Es originally from Mexicali, Baja Californiaand during the 2022 season he scored four victories, the first of them on the day of his debut, against Detroit.

Joey Meneses at the Washington Nationals

If anyone has power in their arms, it’s Joey Meneses and the Nationals know it., so much so that they have him as a designated hitter. He is one of the starting Mexicans and in his second season in the Major Leagues his challenge is to surpass the 13 home runs achieved in 2022.

Taijuan Walker, Erubiel Armenta and Jesus Cruz con los Phillies

Taijuan Walker is the fourth pitcher in the starting rotation of the Phillies for the 2023 season of MLB, after signing with this franchise in December 2022, so he did not play the World Series. He was born in the United States, but has Mexican roots thanks to his maternal family, originally from Chihuahua.

The Phillies have two other Mexican pitchers who serve as relievers: Erubiel Armenta and Jesús Cruz, who will seek to finish the matches as God commands.

Taijuan Walker will debut with the Phillies / Getty Images

Giovanny Gallegos y JoJo Romero con los Cardinals

The Saint Louis Cardinals have two Mexican pitchers for the 2023 MLB season. Neither is in the main rotation of the team, we are talking about Giovanny Gallegos and JoJo Romero, who must earn opportunities.

Gallegos was born in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, and played from 2012 to 2018 with the Yankees, while Romero, from California, will debut with the Cardinalsafter his stint with the Phillies.

Javier Assad with the Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad will fight to be the fifth pitcher in the Cubs’ rotation. The direct fight, pitch by pitch, will be with Adrian Sampson, but be careful with the man from Tijuana, since he is one of the Mexicans who could win that position after already showing his power in his right arm.

Javier Assad, pitcher for the Cubs in MLB – Photo: Getty Images

Luis Cessa con los Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati has a good team to fight in the 2023 MLB season and in the pitching category, has one of the Mexicans with a lot of potential in Luis Cessa, fourth in the Reds’ rotation.

For the player born in Córdoba, Veracruz, 2023 will be the third season with the Reds after a tour that includes the Mets, Yankees and Detroit.

Alek Thomas con los Diamondbacks

Owner of the outfield center at the Diamondbacks, Alek Thomas will cherish the memory of the World Classic for a long time, Well, it plays in Arizona, where Mexico faced the group stage.

He was born in Chicago, but he wore the colors of Mexico thanks to the fact that his mother is Mexican, originally from Sonora.

Julio Urías and Austin Barnes with the Dodgers

Not only is he one of the best pitchers on the Dodgers, but he we are talking about one of the best players in the entire MLB and is proudly Mexican. Julio Urías is the main pitcher for the Los Angeles team and he’s on fire.

Austin Barnes is another of those who was with Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. does not speak spanishbut has Mexican nationality thanks to his maternal grandparents.

Julio Urías shines with the Dodgers – Photo: Getty Images

Jake Sanchez with the San Diego Padres

Record the name of pitcher Jake Sánchez, newcomer to the Padres, after signing in early February a minor league contract. If luck smiles on him, we can see him in Mexico during the MLB Mexico City Series, on April 29 and 30.

Before coming to the Padres, Sánchez played in Mexico and shone in the Pacific League. The next step is to debut in the Major Leagues.

It may interest you