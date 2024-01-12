The Miami Heat makes sure to protect the Spoelstra method

Something is going on in the Miami Heat offices, where they can’t afford to rephrase an equation or simply move a chair from one box to another. They prefer to stay safe and in their comfort zone.

What is that analogy about? Well, the South Florida team has no intention of changing the command of its team for a long time. They were very close to being champions and although, many would believe it was because of Jimmy Butler. The reality is that the “Spoelstra method” has all the merit.

For that reason, Pat Riley and his Miami Heat decided to give their coach, Erik Spoelstra, an extended contract for eight more seasons.

This secures him as the longest-tenured coach in franchise history, and he could continue to increase his team’s records for many years.

Spoelstra signed an eight-year extension worth around $120 million, which multiple sources say is the largest contract in NBA history in terms of total value for a coach.

The current Miami coach is in his 16th and 29th season overall with the franchise. He started in the video room and eventually became a scout, assistant coach and then President Pat Riley’s hand-picked successor as head coach in April 2008.

Spoelstra was 24 years old when he arrived in Miami. He is now 53 years old and has three NBA championship rings, two of them as Miami Coach. He led the Heat to the NBA Finals six times, including last season.

The Miami quarterback is the second-longest current coach in the league behind San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, who is in his 28th season as the Spurs’ coach. Spoelstra’s 725 regular-season wins rank 19th in NBA history, and only three coaches (Popovich with the Spurs, Jerry Sloan with Utah and Red Auerbach with Boston) won more games with a franchise than Spoelstra with. Miami.

Simply put, the “Spoelstra Method” works for the Heat and the best way to maintain it is to continue with the presence of the maestro.

This season, Miami is in fifth place in the East, immersed in a three-way tie with the Pacers and Cavaliers. The balance of the team of Butler, Bam Adebayo and company stands at 21 wins and 15 losses, almost the same distance from the lead (7) as from being left out of the Play-in.