The millionaire figure that Taylor Swift is earning with her tour “The Eras Tour”

The much loved singer, Taylor Swiftbegan his great international tour “The Eras Tour”, on March 17, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, in ArizonaUnited States, a city that, by the way, changed its name to honor the star.

During Swift’s presentation, Paramore and GAYLE also performed, as far as is known, the event lasted three hours and 15 minutes, also delighting their fans, with 44 hit songs from their 10 albums.

As we tell you in The Truth NewsTaylor intends to visit 27 cities in the United States, but he has also announced dates for some of Europe and it is rumored that at the end of this 2023, he would arrive in Mexico, although nothing has been confirmed.

How much does Taylor Swift earn from her tour?

the performance of look what you made me do from the eras tour WIDELY surpassed that of reputation look at that energy, that footfall and anger with which he sings it that's how it should always be

March 18, 2023





According to one estimate, it is known that by the end of the tour, Taylor will have pocketed the amount of $591 million in salesonly for tickets.

And although the amount sounds very juicy, in 2009, the singer managed to raise $407 million with the ‘Sticky & Sweet Tour’ and it is expected that in 2023, she will be the female artist with the most earnings from her tour. As if that were not enough, it is known that the singer has a heritage of 400 million dollars, since her monthly income exceeds 150 million dollars.

This is the Setlist of the Taylor Swift concert

According to leaks, the first songs that Taylor usually sings in her concert, are:

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need To Calm Down

lover

The Archer

fearless

You Belong With Me

In addition to the fact that she has presented several changes of look, including shiny dresses and jumpsuits and even metallic sets.

