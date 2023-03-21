The Minister of Defense assures that they will be “implacable” with the military involved in the drug trafficking network

Armed Forces in the Vraem. (Andean)

Defense Minister, Jorge Chavez Crestremarked that they will be “implacable” and “inflexible with the three soldiers and with all that element of the Peruvian Army who is involved in actions to support drug trafficking. His statements were made in reference to the capture of the drug lord Yover José Auccatoma (35), alias ‘Leche’, who received help from some uniformed officers in his illegal operations in the area of ​​the vraem.

“As has been manifested by the Lord army commanderI join these words of deploring, censoring and punishing each member of our Armed Forces, and in this case the Army of Peru, which would be found involved in acts related to drug trafficking”, he asserted in RPP News.

He added that all the facilities are being provided to the Public ministry to obtain the information that allows them to arrive at the truth and determine the responsibilities of the suspects.

Defense Minister Jorge Chávez regretted the actions of the military that would have helped a drug trafficker.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office has gone to the facilities of the Quartermaster corps and we are making available, and with the corresponding administrative actions, so as not to allow acts of this nature that go against our institution, which is dedicated to the frontal fight against narcoterrorism,” he said.

He said that the actions of these three soldiers “are an offense to those who give their lives every day and who die in the line of duty.”

“Then I repeat again: we deplore these acts and we are providing all the corresponding actions. We are going to be implacable and inflexible in determining responsibilities and that these do not occur again, ”he indicated.

Military are in the eye of the storm. (Andean)

After the arrest of Yover Jose Auccatoma (35), alias’Milk‘, Less than a week ago in the Ayacucho region, accused of being the leader of a drug trafficking network that operated in the Vraem area, it was determined that members of the Peruvian Army and the National Police would also be part of this criminal network.

For this reason, on the last Saturday, March 18, after about 14 weeks of investigations, the Special Investigations Division (Divisnep), of the Anti-drug Directorate (dirandro) proceeded with their captures to determine responsibilities.

It’s about the army captain, Frederik Cunto Gamboaand NCOs EP Coat Joel Alejo Lazaro and Jhomer Valdivia Silvera, who belonged to the 42nd Counterterrorist Battalion located in the Pichari district; in addition to the non-commissioned officer PNP Luis Añanca Quique.

Three soldiers and a non-commissioned officer from the PNP were part of a drug trafficking network in the VRAEM. (Composition)

Dirandro’s director, Colonel jose ludena, pointed out that it is estimated that in this period of time, alias ‘Leche’, would have removed about 30 tons of cocaine. In addition, he referred to the participation of the intervened agents. “They carried out acts of collaboration. They provided them with information and even the maintenance of the weapons that this organization used,” he stated.

It is worth mentioning that this band was made up of 26 people, including Auccatoma’s own father. The latter has already been in jail three times, all for illicit drug trade.

The mega-operation was carried out in Lima, Ayacucho, Junín, Ucayali, Tacna and Huancayo. In this regard, the Peruvian Army He published a statement in which he deplored the actions of his institution’s staff in any case of crime.