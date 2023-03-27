The Ministry of Health prohibited the sale of the new electronic cigarettes | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday March 27, 2023 | 11:16 a.m.

The Ministry of Health of the Nation on Monday prohibited the sale throughout the country of so-called “electronic cigarettes”. It did so through Resolution 565/2023 published today in the Official Gazette with the signature of the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti

There the prohibition of “the import, distribution, commercialization, advertising and any modality of promotion and sponsorship throughout the Argentine territory of electronic systems or devices intended for inhaling tobacco vapors or aerosols, usually referred to as ‘Tobacco Products’ Heated'”.

The prohibition also extends to all types of accessories intended for the operation of said systems or devices, as well as cartridges and tobacco bars to be heated in these systems.

Among the recitals of the measure, the Health portfolio warned that “the impact of tobacco consumption in the Argentine Republic was estimated at 45,000 deaths (14% of all deaths), 19,000 cancer diagnoses, 33,000 pneumonias, 11,000 cerebrovascular accidents and 61,000 hospitalized for cardiovascular disease, and more than 100,000 people who fall ill with COPD every year.

While pointing out that tobacco generated, in 2020, for example, an annual direct medical cost of more than 196 billion Argentine pesos, a cost of lost labor productivity of more than 91 billion pesos, and informal care costs for more than 75 billion pesos.

In other words, in 2020 the cost of smoking was equivalent to more than 1.2% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). And it warns that smoking is also a cause of loss of productivity due to illness, disability and premature death.

And it points out that “in a context of shrinking consumption of tobacco products in many countries around the world, tobacco companies and other companies have introduced new alternative products to the market, such as electronic devices for smoking or inhaling aerosols with or without nicotine, which are called electronic cigarettes (EC) and more recently heated tobacco products (PTCs)”.

It details that these “heated tobacco products” consist of a tobacco rod (HeatStick) and a battery-powered tobacco heating device and that “they are promoted to be used instead of conventional cigarettes, especially in places where it is prohibited smoking, arguing that they are devoid of the deleterious effects of tobacco combustion products”.

The National Administration of Medicines and Medical Technology (ANMAT) prohibited in 2011 the importation, distribution, commercialization and advertising or any form of promotion throughout the national territory of the electronic nicotine administration system called “Electronic Cigarette”. For this reason, the Ministry of Health has now extended this ban to heated tobacco products.

And it warns that “according to independent research, Heated Tobacco Products produce aerosols with nicotine and other chemicals such as acetaldehyde, acrolein and formaldehyde, which are harmful and potentially harmful to health.”

“Evidence supports that novel products such as PTCs and the like are especially attractive to children and adolescents, and their introduction to the market has the potential to lead to smoking initiation in non-smoking youth and adults.”