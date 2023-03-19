The Mitteldeutsche Zeitung on the topic: Financing party-related foundations

Central German newspaper

With the growth and radicalization of the AfD, the question arises more than ever as to which foundations should be funded in the future – and which should not. Parts of the AfD are already classified as right-wing extremists, and security authorities assume they have anti-constitutional goals. Under no circumstances should a democratic state arm its self-appointed opponents with tax money. The new law must set out crystal-clear rules here.

