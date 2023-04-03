The mobile phone is 50 years old: 6 models that have marked its history

Happy birthday ! In 1973, Motorola engineer Martin Cooper made the first-ever mobile phone call with the Motorola DynaTAC. Since that day, cell phones have come a long way.

From large, bulky blocks of plastic to state-of-the-art devices, with multiple functionalities such as Internet access, photography, video and much more, they have established themselves as the technological flagship of this century.

Throughout their history, certain models have been particularly striking. Here are 6 that have written the history of these 50 years of mobile telephony.

Dynatac 8000

The Dynatac 8000 is the very first mobile phone, marketed by the American company Motorola. Launched in 1983, it is the result of ten years of research and developmentled by engineer Martin Cooper, who made the first call from a cell phone in 1973.

The Dynatac 8000 is nicknamed the “brick” or the “handbag”, due to its imposing size (33 cm long, 8 cm wide and 4 cm thick) and its weight (790 g). It has a red LED screen, a numeric keypad and a telescopic antenna. It offers 30 minutes of talk time and 8 hours of standby time and costs around $4,000 when it comes out, a small fortune.

At the time, the Dynatac 8000 is a revolutionary object, which enables wireless communication. It is intended for professionals, businessmen and public figures, who can thus remain reachable at all times. He appeared in several films and television series of the 1980s, such as Wall Street or saved by the bell. It is also the first telephone used by US President Ronald Reagan.

The Dynatac 8000 is gradually being replaced by more compact and more efficient models, such as the Motorola Microtac I have the Motorola StarTAC. Nevertheless, it remains a symbol of mobile phone history and popular culture.

Motorola StarTAC

Ah, you Motorola StarTAC ! I launched in 1996, this mobile phone is the first flip phone, inspired by the communicator of the Star Trek series. It is also the first telephone to use GSM technology, which makes it possible to change SIM cards and networks.

He is considered as the first modern mobile phoneby its compact design (8.8 cm long, 5.5 cm wide and 2 cm thick), its light weight (88 g) and its advanced functions, such as the vibrator, the alphanumeric display or the directory telephone.

The Motorola StarTAC is a worldwide success, with over 60 million copies sold. It is acclaimed by consumers, who appreciate its practical, elegant and discreet appearance. It is also adopted by celebrities, such as Madonna, David Beckham or Bill Clinton and receives numerous awards and distinctions, such as the industrial design award or the award for best product of the year.

The Motorola StarTAC is available in several versions and colors, to adapt to different markets and different generations. It is gradually being replaced by more sophisticated models, such as the Motorola Razr (recently renewed in a smartphone version) or the Motorola Rokr. However, it remains a cult object, which has marked the history of mobile telephony and popular culture.

Nokia 3310

Who does not know the Nokia 3310? Launched in 2020, it is the finnish brand’s most iconic mobile phone. Successor to the Nokia 3210, whose rounded design and numeric keypad it takes up, it is distinguished by its robustness, ease of use and long battery life.

It is also equipped with innovative functions for the time, such as the possibility of composing your own ringtones, of sending SMS with emoticons, or play games like Snake II or Space Impact.

The Nokia 3310 is a phenomenal commercial success, with over 126 million copies sold worldwide. It becomes a symbol of popular culture, inspiring many internet jokes and memes. It is also renowned for its resistance to shocks, water and extreme temperatures, which earned it the nickname “indestructible phone”.

In 2017, Nokia is relaunching the 3310 in a modernized version, with a color screen, camera, 2G connection and 22-hour talk time. The new model, however, retains the design and features of the original model, such as retro ringtones or the Snake game. It is aimed at those nostalgic for the cult telephone, but also at users looking for a simple and reliable device.

Blackberry Bold

The Blackberry Bold (or Blackberry 9000) is not the first model from RIM (Research In Motion). Landed in the 90s, Blackberry has made a place for itself slowly but surely on the telephony market to reach the executives and leaders of this world.

But if only one model of Blackberry had to be retained, it would undoubtedly be the Bold. Launched in 2008, the first Bold (the name later became a range) represents the best of BlackBerry.

The Blackberry Bold was aimed at professionals and demanding users, who appreciated its comfortable keyboard, its responsiveness, its autonomy and its security. The Blackberry Bold was also known for its sleek and rugged design, with a stainless steel shell and leather back. Users, phone addicts, have even nicknamed it “crackberry”.

In 2009, the range was extended with the 9700 and 9630 models, which are more compact and equipped with an optical trackpad instead of the small round ball. In 2010, Blackberry updated the line with the 9650 and 9780 models, which ran on the Blackberry 6 operating system.

In 2011, the range was enriched with the 9790 and 9788 models, as well as the 9900 and 9930 models, which were the first to integrate a capacitive touch screen and NFC technology. These were also the first to work with the Blackberry 7 operating system.

The Blackberry Bold was commercially and critically successful, but was gradually overtaken by competition from Android and iOS smartphones. The range was discontinued in 2013, after the release of the Blackberry Q10. The rest, we know, alas.

iPhone

A revolution. Presented by Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007 at the Macworld conference (which has become legendary), the iPhone was advertised as a device combining Internet access, mobile telephony and music listening.

Marketed in the United States on June 29, 2007, at a price of 499 dollars for the 4 GB model and 599 dollars for the 8 GB model, it arrived in France on November 27, 2007, exclusively at Orange.

The first iPhone was distinguished by its touch screen 3.5-inch capacitive, which made it possible to control the iOS operating system with simple touch gestures. It also featured an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera. It also had Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GSM/EDGE connectivity, but no 3G or GPS. It also lacked an App Store, which launched in July 2008 with iOS 2.0.

Despite some weaknesses, the first iPhone was a commercial and critical success. Sold 1.9 million copies worldwide in 2007 above all, it embodies the revolution in the mobile telephone marketsetting the touchscreen standard and providing a smooth and intuitive user experience.

Galaxy Fold

The Galaxy Fold is Samsung’s first foldable smartphone. Even if technically it is not the very first folding smartphone, it is considered as such for the quality of its finishes.

Announced on February 20, 2019, during the Unpacked event, as a major innovation in the field of mobile telephony, it is distinguished by its two flexible screens: an external screen of 4.6 inches, and an internal screen of 7.3 inches that unfolds like a book thanks to a special hinge.

The Galaxy Fold was to be marketed on April 26, 2019 in the United States and on May 3, 2019 in Europe, at a price of 1980 dollars and 2020 euros. However, following several technical issues encountered by early testers, including the foldable screen and the hinge, Samsung decided to postpone the product launch and improve its design.

The Galaxy Fold was finally released on September 6, 2019 in South Korea, then gradually in other countries, including France on September 18, 2019.

The Galaxy Fold has been hailed as a technological feat offering a unique user experience. Like any innovation, it has also been criticized for its few weaknesses, in particular its high price, its fragility and its lack of compatibility with certain applications.

Since then, Samsung has been rolling out its range of folding smartphones every year. There are now two formats: the Galaxy Z Fold taking up the book format of the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip which takes up the clamshell format.

So much for the 6 emblematic models of these 50 years of existence of the mobile phone. So what models did you get? Which do you prefer?