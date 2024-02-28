The money Taylor Swift earns for each concert on her tour

Taylor Swift’s name is on everyone’s lips. The fashion artist has announced that she will offer a second concert at the Santiago Bernabu stadium on May 29, one day before the one already scheduled for that month. A double performance that is part of one of the most publicized tours in the music industry, The Eras Tour, which started on March 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and will end on December 8 in Vancouver.

This national and international tour has a total of 152 concerts, although the announcement of a new date is not ruled out. What is known is what he will pocket for each planned concert. According to the portal Billboard, The artist and partner of Travis Kelce has earned about 11 million dollars for each of the dates belonging to The Eras Tour. The aforementioned media reports that the main source of this income is the box office collection, with a price of about 200 dollars per ticket on average. According to the calculations, Taylor Swift will pocket a total of 1,672,000,000 dollars when she leaves the stage of her last concert of the tour. This is not all, the artist is expected to enter more than 400 million dollars for merchandising and products related to The Eras Tour.

The singer will also set a new record, since she will become the female artist who has raised the most money in concerts of all time, surpassing Madonna, who raised more than 400 million dollars with his Sticky & Sweet Tour of 2008 and 2009. A millionaire ball with which to increase his assets, which right now is around 1,000 million dollars, according to reports Bloomberg.

The Eras Tour concerts

The Eras Tour will only have two stops in Spain, both at the Santiago Bernabu. Swift will return to our country, where she has only performed once, back in 2011. The tour on European soil will start in Pars, with four dates (from May 9 to 12) and conclude with five more concerts in London (August 15 to 20).

Stockholm (May 17, 18 and 19)Lisboa (24th and 25th of the same month), Lyon (June 2 and 3), Edinburgh (June 7, 8 and 9), Liverpool (13, 14 and 15 of that month), Cardiff (June 18)London (June 21, 22 and 23)Dubln (June 28, 29 and 30), Amsterdam (July 5 and 6), Zrich (July 9 and 10), Mil (13 and 14 of that month)Germany (17 and 18 in Gelsenkirchen, 23 and 24 in Hamburg, and 27 and 28 July in Munich), Warsaw (August 1, 2 and 3) and Vienna (8, 9 and 10 of that month) are the other planned stops.

The tour, which has already landed in Asia and Oceana, return to North American soil next October 18 with a concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster and other websites, although the flood of demand has increased purchases on resale or second-hand portals.